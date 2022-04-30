Cardinals Draft TE Trey McBride, Announce Wary Update on Key Tight End

After trading a first-round pick for wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Arizona Cardinals were likely to dip into the defensive pool for the second round in the NFL draft.

Wrong.

The Cardinals selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride with the 55th overall pick.

With the 55th pick in the 2022 Draft, the Cardinals select TE Trey McBride pic.twitter.com/Iu0m4NwZFQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2022

McBride recorded 90 catches for 1,121 yards and one touchdown at Colorado State in 2021.

It’s a surprising pick due to the fact the Cardinals re-signed both Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams in 2022. Ertz will be with Arizona for three more seasons and Williams took a one-year deal after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

You can never have enough weapons in the NFL as McBride was a unanimous All-American in 2021 and the first tight end drafted in 2022.

But now, the team still has a major hole at edge rusher with the loss of Chandler Jones in free agency.

There’s still time for an outside linebacker, as the Cardinals hold the 87th and 100th pick in the third round.

GM & HC Discuss McBride Pick

General manager Steve Keim said McBride “was the best player on their board by far.”

But by adding a third tight end, there could be a concern with Williams, who’s the second tight end on the depth chart.

Shortly after the selection, coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t give a timetable on Williams’ recovery from his season-ending ACL injury and added it’s going to be a process.

Kliff Kingsbury said Maxx Williams has been rehabbing his knee but added it’s going to be a process. Kingsbury did not have a timetable for Williams’ return. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 30, 2022

There’s ample reason to make the argument Williams’ injury played a role in drafting McBride. Williams suffered his injury in October of 2021, might not be ready to go by Week 1 and will also be a free agent in 2023.

McBride won the 2021 John Mackey Award for top tight end in the country. Keim was asked if the former Ram was the highest-graded player at the 55 spot.

“By far,” said Keim. “Highest grade. People ask, ‘What do you like about him?’ The question is, ‘What is there not to like about him?’ Special human, special player.”

According to Pro Football Focus, McBridge had the highest grade among FBS tight end in 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals pick Colorado State TE Trey McBride at No. 55 overall. 94.7 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among FBS TEs) 🐏 pic.twitter.com/Rj74vq7epg — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Kingsbury was beyond ecstatic to have McBride on the board at 55.

“We did not think this guy would be there,” said Kingsbury. “He was way up on our board, way up on our ranking whether it’s personnel or coaches. This is a big gift for us.”

McBride spoke to Arizona media after his life-changing moment and spoke about what he can bring to the offense.

“I’m a guy who can be an asset in the run game, can go and put people on their backs and make plays,” McBride said. “I think I’m also a guy who can go and catch balls and be a third-down tight end.”

More Weaponry for Kyler Murray

The selection of McBride is the second offensive addition in the draft for the Cardinals after trading for 2019 first-round pick Brown.

Kingsbury can now deploy more 12 personnel and combine Ertz’s abilities with McBride.

Despite losing Christian Kirk in free agency, the team re-signed James Conner to a three-year deal and A.J. Green to a one-year deal. You can pick your poison as the Cardinals, for the third year in a row, will have DeAndre Hopkins heading the wide receiver core.

Kyler Murray should be one happy camper.