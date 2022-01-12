Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Shares First Crucial Injury Update to Media

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to have a key cog back for their defense in the team’s first playoff game since 2015.

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman J.J. Watt is inching closer to playing after missing Arizona’s final 11 games after he appeared to have suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Texans in Week 7. Watt reportedly tore his biceps, labrum, and rotator cuff according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The 32-year-old spoke to the Cardinals media for the first time since his injury about the progress he’s made.

Watt Gives Media Clues

Watt wasn’t specific on returning or not for Monday’s Wild Card game just yet but that practice is on the horizon for the All-Pro.

“Personally, I’m excited to get on the practice field and see how it feels,” said Watt. “We’ll make that decision as Monday comes closer. I’m looking forward to getting out (on the practice field) and seeing how it goes.”

Watt was designated to return from the injured list on January 7 and can begin practicing and can be activated within those next 21 days. Watt told the media that he’s already faced offensive lineman in his rehab and has passed his tests.

While Watt is giving it his all to play, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year won’t jeopardize the team if he can’t do his job.

J.J. Watt isn't committing to saying he'll play Monday yet. Like Kliff Kingsbury said, Watt said he needs to see how his practice time goes. Watt emphasized he won't play if he can't do his job. Makes no sense to him to go out there if he's a detriment to the defense. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 12, 2022

Watt has a history of overcoming the odds of returning to game action. He had a torn pectoral injury with the Texans in 2019 which was thought to be season-ending. Watt underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left pectoral muscle and missed just 8 games and didn’t miss their playoff game.

Rapoport reported on January 7 that Watt is “planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury validated ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s report that Watt’s return to a full team practice could be as early as January 13.

“It starts with the player feeling like he can do it,” Kingsbury told the media. “The doctors have to clear him, trainers have to clear him, and he’s basically done everything humanly possible he could do in the training room, in the weight room, and so the next step is to get him on the practice field and see what he can do.

But Watt dropped a clue on his next step for possibly getting into the playoff action.

“If it feels good in practice, it’ll feel good in a game,” Watt said.

#AZCardinals JJ Watt says "the next step" is putting his surgically repaired shoulder into "a team situation." Adds: "If it feels good in practice, it'll feel good in a game." #AZvsLAR — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) January 12, 2022

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is hoping to see Watt on the field in their playoff game.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him back on Monday,” said Kirk. “I don’t think it’ll be difficult for him to jump in and keep up with everybody else.”