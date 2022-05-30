Cardinals Players React to Death of CB Jeff Gladney

The Arizona Cardinals are mourning the loss of 25-year-old cornerback Jeff Gladney, who died in a car accident on the morning of May 30 in the Dallas area. Gladney signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals to join a cornerback-needy roster in the 2022 offseason.

Running back Eno Benjamin tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney. Praying for the entire family.”

fml.. Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney

Praying for the entire family. Love you bro — Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) May 30, 2022

Gladney was a first-round pick, by the Minnesota Vikings, out of TCU in 2020. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons was also drafted in the first round of that same season.

Simmons tweeted, “Rest in paradise brotha.”

Rest in paradise brotha🙏🏾 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) May 30, 2022

Cardinals’ defensive ends J.J. Watt and Zach Allen sent out their thoughts and prayers through social media.

Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family. — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) May 30, 2022

After the news of Gladney’s passing, the Cardinals sent out a statement.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Vikings React to Gladney’s Passing

The Vikings released a statement regarding the death of Gladney.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

Following the news of Gladney’s passing, former Vikings teammates shared their condolences.

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different. Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King — George Iloka (@George_iloka) May 30, 2022

Not my brother man noooo 😭 — Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) May 30, 2022

More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!💔💔💔💔😭😭 I’m so lost rn — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 30, 2022

Gladney had 81 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble during his rookie season. In June of 2021, Gladney was indicted with family domestic assault charges in Dallas County and was cut by the Vikings after just one season.

Gladney sat out the entire 2021 season. On March 10, 2022, a Dallas jury found Gladney not guilty of those charges. The 25-year-old would then sign a two-year contract with the Cardinals on March 18.

The NFL said in a statement: “The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”