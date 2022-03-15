Ex-Cardinals Team Captain Joins Forces With NFC Rival: Report

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks to a two-year deal. Per NFL insider Adam Caplan, the contract is worth up to $12 million.

The Vikings have confirmed the reports.

Hicks signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals in 2018 and was a team captain in 2021 which he had 116 tackles, ranking second on the team. Entering the final year of his contract in 2022, the Cardinals cut the veteran linebacker and saved $6.5 million in cap space while carrying $3M in dead cap.

Hicks has started every game for the Cardinals at the middle linebacker spot since signing with the team before the 2019 season. This decision will pave the way for 2021 first-round pick linebacker Zaven Collins to obtain the starting role. Hicks had asked to be traded last offseason after the team drafted Collins, only to re-obtain his starting role shortly before the season.

This isn’t the first time the Vikings have scooped up a former Cardinal in recent memory. All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings in 2021 after spending 10 years in Arizona.

Hicks spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and eventually won a Super Bowl with the team in 2017.

The Vikings will have Hicks’ services, who posted three straight 100-plus tackle seasons in the red and white.

Silent Day Two of Legal Tampering

The Cardinals have been relatively quiet on the second day of legal tampering prior to the new league year, which begins on March 16.

However, Arizona did restructure DeAndre Hopkins’ contract to free up some cap space as his bonus has been reworked into a signing bonus. The move will save $7.1 million in 2022 cap space as the Cardinals will look to improve a team that has already lost running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Kirk signed a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Edmonds agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona did re-sign tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner and backup quarterback Colt McCoy to multi-year deals.

Still, Cardinals free agent defender Chandler Jones has yet to reach a deal with a team. It was six years ago on March 15, 2016, when the Cardinals traded for Jones from the New England Patriots. Since then, the All-Pro edge rusher has made a drastic impact on the defense and is the franchise leader in sacks.

The Cards will have to wait and see how Jones’ market materializes. All deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 16.

Cardinals Receive Compensation

Through two days of legal tampering, the Cardinals have not (tentatively) agreed to any deals with external players.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals received three compensatory picks for the NFL draft.

The Cardinals were awarded a sixth-round pick (215) and two seventh-round picks (256 and 257). That’s due to former Cardinals Kenyan Drake, Dan Arnold and Angelo Blackson signing deals elsewhere in the 2021 offseason.

The team currently doesn’t have a fourth-round pick or fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2022 draft due to moving up in the 2021 draft to select CB Marco Wilson and trading for tight end Zach Ertz.