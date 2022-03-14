Cardinals Restructure Veteran Lineman’s Contract, Creates Cap Space

It’s fair to say the Arizona Cardinals have been aggressive towards creating cap flexibility before free agency begins on March 16.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals restructured left guard Justin Pugh’s contract for the 2022 season. The veteran lineman is entering the final year of his current deal and will now see his base salary drop from $9.8 to $5.5 million. Pugh originally had a cap hit of $11.8 for the 2022 season.

Pugh restructured his contract in 2021, so the latest maneuvering wasn’t the first time for the 31-year-old.

To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the @AZCardinals. I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 23, 2021

2022 will mark the fifth season for Pugh with the Cardinals after five seasons with the New York Giants. The former-first rounder appeared in 14 games last season and made 13 starts at guard.

On March 9, the Cardinals also restructured linebacker Devon Kennard which freed $7 million in cap space. The same day, the Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks that saved $6.5 million and is $3 million in dead money.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has tried to find any means necessary to create cap space for free agency. Those cost-cutting moves last week led to the Cardinals re-signing tight end Zach Ertz to a three-year deal worth $31.65 million, which is $10.55 per season and $17.5 million guaranteed.

Arizona is currently sitting at close to $7 million in cap space after the Ertz and Pugh moves.

The Cardinals still have more questions than answers as Chandler Jones, James Conner, Christian Kirk, Chase Edmonds and A.J. Green will enter free agency on March 16.

Pugh Was a Cut Candidate

Weinfuss wrote an article on February 21 about how the team could reshape the offense around quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason.

Weinfuss dropped two names that are cut candidates. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Each are major hits against the cap in 2022,” said Weinfuss. “Phillips’ cap number is $13.3 million and Pugh’s is $10 million. Phillips was injured the last two years, playing in nine games each season and Pugh was effective in 2021 but with a number that high for a guard, the Cardinals could find a cheaper option.”

Since Pugh was restructured, the veteran lineman is set to enter the final year of a five-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2018. While the team could’ve found more affordable options at left guard, Pugh handled himself well with an overall 73.4 grade in pass-blocking.

If the Cardinals were to cut Phillip after June 1, the team would save $10 million towards the cap. However, the Cardinals would save just $4 million and receive a dead cap hit of $9.2 million if Phillips were to be released prior to June 1.

Phillips is a more understandable choice to be cut. Not only did Phillips start in just nine games in 2021, but he also played over 70% of snaps in a game just once. Injuries have gotten the best out of Phillips, who has only accumulated five sacks in two seasons with the Cardinals after posting nine-and-a-half sacks with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Could Phillips be heading out before free agency? It’s possible, but unlikely as more than $9 million would be wasted on the 2022 roster.