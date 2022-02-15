Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Breaks Silence on Anonymous Sources Report

After a week plus of silence, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finally speaks.

The 24-year-old has been the talk of the news world ever since February 6 when the quarterback archived all but two posts on Instagram.

On February 13, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals are “indeed alarming” and says the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise.

Finally, Murray has put out his side to the story.

Murray Posts on Twitter & Instagram

After being anonymously criticized for his body language and maturity, Murray responded on social media on February 14.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships,” Murray posted on Twitter and Instagram. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Teammates haven’t gone on the record voicing their frustrations with the quarterback. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim haven’t publicly spoken since Murray’s Instagram controversy from February 6. While Mortensen is a long-time journalist with credibility, his reports were anonymous.

The Cardinals issued a statement following Mortensen’s reports to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” said the Cardinals. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Mortensen did write that the Cardinals “expect things to calm down” and that Murray is their quarterback. He also added that select veterans hope to reach Murray and how to handle adversity better.

While Murray spoke on most of the ESPN report, he did not address the social media fiasco nor did he speak on if he’s frustrated with the Cardinals.

Radio show host John Gambadoro of 98.7 Arizona Sports still wants answers.

“You’re the one who started it,” Gambadoro said on the Burns and Gambo Show. “Let’s call it like it is. None of this happens if you don’t scrub your account and then not respond to everybody speculating for a week.”