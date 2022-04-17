Insider Drops Promising Cardinals Insight on Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants a long-term extension that will arguably make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football.

However, the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract, despite his agent sending an opening proposal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources. Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

Murray’s entering his fourth season and is eligible for an extension. He’s only set to make $5.5 million in 2022 and Pelissero reported that the young quarterback isn’t expected to play on his current contract.

The clock is ticking.

An NFL insider shared intel from what the rest of the league thinks of the Cardinals’ predicament.

Updated Kyler Murray Rumors

With all of the hoo blah surrounding Murray, there has been speculation on possible teams who could trade for the 24-year-old. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named the Panthers, Eagles and Saints as his top three logical landing spots for Murray.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that NFL executives don’t think the Cardinals will trade Murray.

“They think that Arizona knows that they have a good situation with him, a franchise quarterback,” said Fowler.

Fowler then spoke about what he’s hearing from the Cardinals’ perspective.

“Arizona, I’m told, has budgeted for having to re-sign Murray for a while now,” Fowler added. “They knew this day was coming, just probably a little earlier than they thought it would based on the pressure that Murray and his agent have put on things.”

That’s an extremely important bit of information as the Cardinals currently have $93 million in cap space for the 2023 season, per OverTheCap.

It was uncommon for quarterbacks to reach extensions before the draft. Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers brought up that the deals for Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were made in June or later in their respective extension years.

But now, Murray’s situation comes at a time when the current QB market is through the roof. Pelissero brought up the fact that Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr have signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more in the past month.

There is still concern over a possible holdout and a “boiling point” regarding Murray and his representation’s eagerness towards a new deal.

“Still some questions whether he’ll show up for offseason workouts coming up, given his contract situation,” said Fowler. “And something’s going to have to reach a boiling point, because he’s going to want a deal soon, possibly around draft time. If it doesn’t happen by then, things could get even more complicated.”

More Murray Intel

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Cardinals have told Murray they will extend his contract in the summer.

“Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Cardinals have told Murray they’ll take care of him this summer,” said Florio on April 14.

It was no surprise that general manager Steve Keim said that the team will “absolutely” exercise Murray’s fifth-year option in March. Murray’s salary in 2023 will be more than $23 million due to the new collective bargaining agreement from 2021.