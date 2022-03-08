Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Unveils New Cryptic Instagram Activity

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s offseason drama started when all but two Instagram posts were scrubbed shortly after the Pro Bowl on February 6.

A series of events transpired after the social media findings. On February 13, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise. The next day, Murray responded on social media saying, “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about.”

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Two weeks later, Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt released a statement calling for the Cardinals to offer an extension before the final year of his rookie contract.

Now, there’s a new development in the Murray saga.

Murray Shows Possible Clue

On March 8, Murray’s Instagram account came back to life, showing 371 posts that were archived for just over a month.

A sign of things progressing contract-wise or finishing up that IG revamp?#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s Instagram no longer scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/BmhOFoplJS — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) March 8, 2022

This comes a day after Sports Illustrated’s MMQB writer Albert Breer said the quarterback wants a contract before the NFL draft and that his situation “has potential to get worse before it gets better.”

While there have been leaks about Murray from the Cardinals, Murray has received support from Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. He was asked on Arizona Sports 98.7 if he’s in a really good place with Murray.

“I spoke to him last night. We’ve had good conversations non-stop,” Bidwill said on Bickley & Marotta on February 25. “I’m not a social media guy so I don’t know the nuances of some of the stuff. I think there was a lot of interpretation around that that was inconsistent with the conversations that not just I have had, but I know (coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim) have had. So there have been positive conversations that are going in the right direction. We know we’ve got to get better.”

After Murray’s lengthy contract proposal, coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim also shared their support of Murray at the NFL scouting combine on March 1. A day later, both received extensions through the 2027 season.

Speculation has been the name of the game in regards to Murray. The Cardinals’ official Instagram account even scrubbed all but two posts, which we thought was either a troll or the team was rebranding its uniforms, which haven’t been updated since 2005.

the cardinals have also updated their IG 👀 woah pic.twitter.com/FI7xLlsjaK — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) February 11, 2022

It turns out the team was trolling the situation.

But 30 days have now gone by since Murray’s offseason drama began and it seems that the young quarterback’s social media posts are in order, including plenty of posts of Murray in a Cardinals uniform.