Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Calls Out Criticism Over Team’s Struggles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t candid to the media on December 29 when talking about the team’s naysayers.

“Tons of people are out there that don’t have a clue what they’re talking about,” Murray said on December 29. “If you watch the film and know what you’re talking about, we’re not that far off.”

In terms of righting the ship, Murray is fiery on what the team needs to do.

“People are making dramatic statements about the team,” said Murray. “There’s nothing crazy that needs to be done. Everybody needs to do their job, everybody has to be a little bit better.”

Despite reaching a playoff berth for the first time since 2015, the Cardinals aren’t getting many votes of confidence due to their three-game losing streak. After struggling against the Rams and Lions, Murray played better.

But the team got hit with penalties and lacked situational awareness at times against the Colts, collecting 11 penalties for 85 yards.

“We gotta stop turning the ball over, stop making mistakes, penalties and stuff like that, and we’ll be fine,” said Murray.

Murray also won’t panic despite the Cardinals’ recent shortcomings.

“It’s the NFL,” said Murray. “You lose when you don’t do things right. I’m not panicking, I don’t think anyone on this team is panicking.”

Murray has a great history in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. He’s 8-0 in his career, including high school and college.

“I guess good juju in that building,” Murray on his success at AT&T Stadium.

The Cardinals still have a shot at winning the NFC West by winning the next two games and the Rams losing one of their next two matchups.

But either way, the Cardinals need to correct the simple mistakes on offense as well as get healthier in order to be considered a Super Bowl contender.

This story will be updated…