Ex-NFL GM Takes Shots at Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Amid Contract Dispute

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has certainly had his fair share of critics during the offseason.

Murray wants a new long-term contract and the signs started when he temporarily scrubbed his social media accounts of any mentions of the team back in February. His desire became more public when Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, sent out a public statement pushing for a new deal. The 24-year-old quarterback also opted against attending voluntary OTAs.

In an offseason filled with controversy, Murray reported to mandatory minicamps last week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury also told the media after the first day of minicamp that he expects Arizona to make the two-time Pro Bowler “the highest-paid player” in the Cardinals’ history.

Despite the recent improvements between Murray and the Cardinals, a former NFL team general manager ripped the young quarterback’s leadership qualities.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Former Executive Questions Murray

On his podcast, “The GM Shuffle”, Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive, sounded off on how he thinks Murray lacks quality skills.

“I was reminded, when Budda Baker got injured, like everybody ran on the field to see Budda, because I guess it was a really bad injury. But if you go back and look, the only guy who didn’t was Kyler Murray,” Lombardi said. “How does that show leadership? How are you in such a rush to give this guy all this money, when you know he’s never been, I mean, go back to Oklahoma and you can ask anybody. I am not against Kyler Murray, I think the guy is sensational when he’s on the move. I’m talking about him as a leader and when you give this guy all the money you’ve got to get more than just good play on the field. You’ve got to get leadership. You’ve got to get the things that matter most and I don’t know if he is going to endear himself to his teammates.”

Lombardi argued that the Cardinals should not give Murray a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

“You talk to some of his teammates at Oklahoma. You talk to some that were in the elite eight with him. You talk to anybody who has been on the Cardinals, the backup quarterbacks at Arizona and they are like, he doesn’t even acknowledge them. He doesn’t even acknowledge their presence. To me, he plays like a baseball player. Baseball players, they worry about their average . . . But when you are the quarterback of a team, you’ve got to be able to build unity and camaraderie with your teammates. I don’t see it.”

From what I've seen and heard around the league, Kyler Murray doesn't have the leadership abilities to deserve a big-time contract extension as the Cardinals franchise QB. Do you really think he'll become a different leader once he gets paid? pic.twitter.com/oMJfU7enbP — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) June 21, 2022

On Super Bowl Sunday, according to anonymous sources, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Murray “is described as self-centered, immature and a finger-pointer.”

Teammates Support Murray

Despite the outside noise, Murray has gotten support from his teammates during the process, including veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh and wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast hosted by Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, Pugh believes that Murray has done everything he’s been told to do.

“When I was in New York, Eli Manning was not a vocal leader,” Pugh said. “He was the first one in and he was the last one out. He did everything right. Kyler comes in, he does everything he does; everything we asked him to do. Everyone’s getting all bent out of shape. He’s missing voluntary workouts. Voluntary workouts. We weren’t here like last year with COVID. We didn’t have voluntary workouts the year before. We didn’t have voluntary workouts.”

Moore appeared on The Jim Rome Show and was asked about Murray’s contract situation.

“I just try to control what I control,” Moore said. “Keep our relationship strong and just be there for him if he needs a hand or whatever the case may be. As far as that stuff goes, I just control what I control.”

Kingsbury reiterated during mandatory minicamp that Murray is the “leader of this franchise.”