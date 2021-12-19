Cardinals Make NFL History in ‘Unserious’ Fashion to Lions

You couldn’t have scripted a worse game from the Arizona Cardinals against the one-win Detroit Lions in Week 15.

The Cardinals’ first half against the Lions was very reminiscent of their Week 4 game versus the Jaguars. But at least seven points were scored in the first half for the Cardinal in that matchup.

Arizona showed no signs of stopping the run, the pass and were lifeless on offense. Even with running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds active, both had a combined six rushing attempts in the first half.

The Lions had nothing to lose, but all to gain against a team that needed one win in order to make the playoffs – the same team who was 7-0 on the road entering Week 15.

After losing to the Lions, the Cardinals are now 0-4 dating back to last year in clinching playoff berths. It’s a continuing trend that will only be magnified more when the Cardinals play against the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

There are still scenarios where the Cardinals can make the playoffs on December 19 despite the humiliating loss.

But no matter what, this is a loss that is as unexplainable as it comes.

History Not on Cardinals Side

You can say that the Cardinals would love to have this game back.

According to CBS Sports, the Lions’ 30-12 win over the Cardinals is the first time in NFL history where a team with one win or fewer has beaten a 10+ win team by double-digits.

How INSANE is the Lions win over the Cardinals? It is the first time in NFL HISTORY, a team with 1 win or fewer beat a 10+ win team by double-digits. pic.twitter.com/lgWEUvZZlR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2021

The Cardinals join the Vikings as the two teams to lose to the Lions in 2021. First-year Lions coach Dan Campbell was honest after the game about their game plan in stopping the potential playoff team.

“We knew we needed to be aggressive,” said Campbell. “You can’t go timid against these guys. You had to force them to play your game. If you play their game, you’re going to be in trouble. And so we did that.”

"We knew we needed to be aggressive. You can't go timid against these guys." pic.twitter.com/UnMmiIsmPg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 19, 2021

Campbell’s crew mowed down the Cardinals running the football and passing the pigskin, all without running back DeAndre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Goff threw for three touchdowns and the Lions offense was efficient on third downs, converting six of thirteen. The Lions looked like how the Cardinals have dealt with adversity during the season.

Meanwhile, on offense, nothing could get going for Arizona. Kyler Murray looked discombobulated at times and was inaccurate on top of taking egregious sacks. Receivers were dropping passes and Kingsbury had a combination of questionable aggressive and conservative calls.

According to NFL Research, the Cardinals’ loss to the Lions is the third time since 1970 that a team with the NFL’s worst record beat a team with the best record. They’re in luck since the other two teams to accomplish that feat went on to win the Super Bowl (1995 Cowboys and 2004 Patriots).

The 10-3 Cardinals lost to the 1-11-1 Lions This is the 3rd time since 1970 that a team w/ the NFL's worst record beat a team w/ the best record (incl tied records), min. 8 gms each The prev. 2 teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys & 2004 Patriots — went on to win Super Bowl that season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2021

Reactions Pour In

Social media was very colorful after watching the heavily favored Cardinals lose to one of the worst teams in football.

The Cardinals did send DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Alford to IR before the game. Many expressed how important Hopkins is to the team.

Who knew that after the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, so too did the Cardinals lose their ability to convert in the red zone. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) December 19, 2021

Cardinals didn't take the Lions seriously and apparently Hopkins is a very important piece of our defense. — Jason Moore (@jasonffl) December 19, 2021

Nonetheless, there’s no excuse that the Cards allowed more points against the one-win Lions than any team they’ve faced on the road in 2021.

Shame.

