Cardinals Make NFL History in ‘Unserious’ Fashion to Lions

You couldn’t have scripted a worse game from the Arizona Cardinals against the one-win Detroit Lions in Week 15.
The Cardinals’ first half against the Lions was very reminiscent of their Week 4 game versus the Jaguars. But at least seven points were scored in the first half for the Cardinal in that matchup.
Arizona showed no signs of stopping the run, the pass and were lifeless on offense. Even with running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds active, both had a combined six rushing attempts in the first half.
The Lions had nothing to lose, but all to gain against a team that needed one win in order to make the playoffs – the same team who was 7-0 on the road entering Week 15.
After losing to the Lions, the Cardinals are now 0-4 dating back to last year in clinching playoff berths. It’s a continuing trend that will only be magnified more when the Cardinals play against the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.
There are still scenarios where the Cardinals can make the playoffs on December 19 despite the humiliating loss.
But no matter what, this is a loss that is as unexplainable as it comes.
History Not on Cardinals Side
You can say that the Cardinals would love to have this game back.
According to CBS Sports, the Lions’ 30-12 win over the Cardinals is the first time in NFL history where a team with one win or fewer has beaten a 10+ win team by double-digits.
The Cardinals join the Vikings as the two teams to lose to the Lions in 2021. First-year Lions coach Dan Campbell was honest after the game about their game plan in stopping the potential playoff team.
“We knew we needed to be aggressive,” said Campbell. “You can’t go timid against these guys. You had to force them to play your game. If you play their game, you’re going to be in trouble. And so we did that.”
Campbell’s crew mowed down the Cardinals running the football and passing the pigskin, all without running back DeAndre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Goff threw for three touchdowns and the Lions offense was efficient on third downs, converting six of thirteen. The Lions looked like how the Cardinals have dealt with adversity during the season.
Meanwhile, on offense, nothing could get going for Arizona. Kyler Murray looked discombobulated at times and was inaccurate on top of taking egregious sacks. Receivers were dropping passes and Kingsbury had a combination of questionable aggressive and conservative calls.
According to NFL Research, the Cardinals’ loss to the Lions is the third time since 1970 that a team with the NFL’s worst record beat a team with the best record. They’re in luck since the other two teams to accomplish that feat went on to win the Super Bowl (1995 Cowboys and 2004 Patriots).
Reactions Pour In
Social media was very colorful after watching the heavily favored Cardinals lose to one of the worst teams in football.
The Cardinals did send DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Alford to IR before the game. Many expressed how important Hopkins is to the team.
Nonetheless, there’s no excuse that the Cards allowed more points against the one-win Lions than any team they’ve faced on the road in 2021.
Shame.