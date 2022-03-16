Cardinals Lose All-Pro Chandler Jones, Sign Ex-First Round Pick: Reports

With the new league year and free agency starting at 4:00 P.M. ET on March 16, the Arizona Cardinals have lost a key defender.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal with All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones is finalizing a deal with the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo believes it will be in the $17 million range for Jones.

Other teams are told this is in the $17 million per year range. https://t.co/JWK0O2deES — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson reports it’s a three-year deal for Jones and that the Cardinals weren’t in the mix.

I'm told Chandler Jones has agreed to a 3-year deal to join the #Raiders, per source. My understanding is the other teams Jones was considering were the #Jets, #49ers, #Bills and #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2022

After signing Jones, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are expected to trade edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts for former first-round pick Rock Ya-Sin.

Sources: #Raiders pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is expected to be traded to the #Colts in a deal that includes CB Rock Ya-Sin. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

The Cardinals will be facing Jones since the Raiders are on Arizona’s schedule for the 2022 season.

Jones became the Cardinals’ all-time sack leader in 2021 and totaled 10.5 sacks in 15 games. The 2021 season came after requesting a trade before the training camp and was unhappy with his contract and future with the team. While neither side reached an agreement, Jones returned to training camp and started the 2021 season with a bang, accumulating five sacks in Week 1.

There were clues as to Jones’ disappointment with the team. Giants safety Logan Ryan spoke to Jones on “The NFL Players Podcast”.

Jones gave eerie thoughts on what his future team should account for.

“I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents,” Jones said. “There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.”

The Cardinals have now lost three 2021 pieces to free agency in Jones, Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds.

Arizona will now have to fill the gap at the outside linebacker position, who currently employ Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje as the only other OLBs on the roster.

Cardinals Sign Recent First-Round Pick

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney.

Breaking: CB Jeff Gladney is signing with the #Cardinals, per sources. Gladney, 25, is a former first-round pick of the #Vikings. I’m told the Cards really like his ability to play both inside and out. https://t.co/fNQdgWcvUi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2022

Schultz also tweeted, “After a successful dinner with Arizona last night, Jeff Gladney toured the #Cardinals’ facility this morning and the two locked in a deal. DC Vance Joseph adds a very talented, very young corner to his defense.”

Gladney was selected No. 31 overall in the 2020 draft by the Vikings and started 15 games in his rookie season. However, Gladney was released on August 3, 2021 after he, “was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship.”

Gladney was not with the team since his arrest in April of 2021. The details were disturbing as the 25-year-old was accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman. Gladney didn’t play for a team in 2021.

Fast forward to March 10, 2022, Gladney was acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment and will be immediately eligible to play Week 1.

With Gladney’s criminal case resolved, the Cardinals appear to be intrigued with Gladney’s talents on the field. Gladney joins Byron Murphy and second-year Marco Wilson as the top three players in the cornerback room.