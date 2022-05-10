Cardinals’ Marquise Brown Shares Telling Comments on Former Team

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hung out with three teammates at fight UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7.

During a controversy-filled offseason concerning a potential extension, Murray sat with offensive lineman Justin Pugh, tight end Zach Ertz and newly acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Throwback to Saturday night with Kyler Murray, Justin Pugh and Zach Ertz taking in #UFC274. pic.twitter.com/w5swpnb7kx — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) May 9, 2022

Murray and Brown have a history together as they were teammates during their college days at Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018. Both entered the league in 2019 and were drafted in the first round as Murray was the Cardinals’ first overall pick and Brown was the 26th overall pick by the Ravens.

After losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension, the Cardinals will likely lean on Brown in the passing game during that span. Brown is used to being an offense’s number one target, who is coming off a career-best 1,008 receiving yards on 91 receptions.

But Brown was displeased with how he was being used with his former team in the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns Speaks to Cardinals Media

On May 6, Brown talked to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban and explained that he’s had plenty of experience working with other gifted receivers in the past. Brown would rather be situated with talent than be the only wide receiver threat, which he dealt with in his Baltimore days.

“In college, I had guys around me, (Cowboys WR) CeeDee Lamb,” Brown said. “I’ve played with (Ravens tight end) Mark Andrews. It’s not about the targets, it’s about what type of targets. … I’ve been in an offense (in Baltimore) where I’ve been getting all the attention, I’ve been getting the cloud coverages. I’m excited to get some one-on-one matchups and spread the field out.”

That isn’t the first time he’s spoken negatively about his time in Baltimore. Shortly after being traded, it was revealed that not only did Brown ask the Ravens for a trade after the 2021 season, but the young receiver told SiriusXM NFL that he also had talked to Lamar Jackson about wanting to be traded for the past few years.

The Ravens’ offense, which is handled under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, has a heavy-run scheme and relied on Andrews. Baltimore also dealt with Jackson missing time with injury.

Targets weren’t the issue for Brown. It was the quality of the targets, which Brown retweeted ex Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III saying “10 forced targets isn’t better than 5 game-planned quality targets.”

Having been in the building for 3 years and knowing how the offense operates, trust me it’s not the targets. It’s the type of targets and the number was inflated due to being behind a lot last year. 10 forced targets isn’t better than 5 game planned quality targets. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 5, 2022

How Cardinals Will Utilize Brown

For the first six games, Brown will play the role that Christian Kirk was used in 2021 when Hopkins was out with hamstring and knee injuries. Kirk was near identical in stats with Brown, who posted 982 receiving yards in 2021 — 26 less than Brown.

Brown and A.J. Green will work the outside with Rondale Moore managing the slot position. With or without Hopkins, there will still be plenty of mouths to feed with tight end Zach Ertz, James Conner, Antoine Wesley and rookie tight end Trey McBride.

Once Hopkins returns, Brown is enthusiastic about the opportunity to play with

