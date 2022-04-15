Cardinals Named ‘Landing Spot’ for Ex-No. 1 Pick, Says Analyst

In case you missed it, the Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal on April 14.

Free agency has started to come alive again within the last few days with the Indianapolis Colts signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Rodney McLeod and the Green Bay Packers signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

It’s apparent that some teams want to sure up positions before the NFL draft on April 28.

For Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, this could mean making another move, but this time getting outside free agent help.

Analyst Names Cardinals a Fit for Defender

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger recently predicted the best landing spots for the top free agents left on the market.

Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still available and Spielberger has the Cardinals listed as a potential fit. It’s worth noting that Spielberger has the Cleveland Browns as his best landing spot, where he played in 2021.

Nonetheless, Clowney is projected for a one-year deal and $12 million fully guaranteed.

Clowney was selected first overall in the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans and made three Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team. Since 2019, he has played for three teams and taken one-year deals for the Tennessee Titans and Browns in the last two seasons.

The Cardinals had a tough time stopping the run in 2021 and ranked 23rd in rushing yards allowed. Clowney could fix that problem, who has a 90.9 rush-defense PFF grade since 2015, which is the sixth-best in that span.

There was a point where Clowney looked disappointing from 2019 to 2020, where he generated just three sacks and missed 11 games due to injuries in that span. Clowney would go on to have nine sacks in 2021, which is just one-and-a-half less than Chandler Jones, who left the Cardinals in free agency.

Does Fit Make Sense?

In a perfect world, the Cardinals would welcome Clowney in open arms for a one-year deal. Clowney could reunite with former teammate J.J. Watt, who both shared success in Houston from 2014 to 2018. With Jones bolting to the Raiders, Devon Kennard is the Cardinals’ replacement at edge rusher, who had zero sacks in 2021.

Over The Cap shows Arizona with $5.7 million in cap space. That doesn’t include Green’s guaranteed $3 million contract, which should now amount to less than $3 million in cap space.

It could be difficult to see Clowney with the Cardinals given the fact the Browns have $19.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. According to Spielberger, the Colts were also a fit for Clowney, who has $21.7 million in cap space (not including Gilmore or McLeod’s contracts).

The Cardinals could restructure contracts and make cuts to have Clowney on the team. Remember, the Cardinals cut Jordan Phillips in March and will gain $10 million in cap space after June 1.

If the Cardinals don’t pursue Clowney, the team can add a pass rusher through the draft with the 23rd overall pick. But there’s no guarantee that the Cardinals will get gift-wrapped a starting defensive talent.

While adding Clowney wouldn’t be cheap, a potential one-year deal for the veteran would be the safest best the Cardinals could make.