Cardinals’ RB Named Good ‘Fit’ for Rebuilding AFC Team in Free Agency

The running game hasn’t been a strength for the Arizona Cardinals in recent seasons, despite some obvious talent in the backfield. Keeping said talent in the fold will be a challenge this offseason, considering both of the team’s top running backs are ticketed for free agency.

One of those backs revitalized his career in 2021 and is sure to command a more lucrative contract in this year’s market. He could find the right fit, both financially and scheme-wise, if he joins a rebuilding team in the AFC.

This franchise is now under the stewardship of a first-year head coach the Cards know well from their battles with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC west. His system could promise a bigger role for Arizona’s leading scorer last season, according to one veteran NFL analyst.

Miami Dolphins Need a New Lead Back

Mike McDaniel called a run-first system as offensive coordinator for the 49ers, so he’ll need a true lead back now he’s in charge of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel can find his workhorse if he raids the Cardinals for James Conner in free agency.

That’s the view of NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt: “Miami has not had great luck with running back acquisitions during the Tua Tagovailoa era — or with running the ball, period. No Dolphins player’s been able to reach 700 rushing yards or five rushing TDs in either of the two seasons since Tagovailoa was drafted. There will be plenty of running backs on the market, but Conner is appealing for his versatility (he’s logged at least 35 catches per year and 83 scrimmage yards per game over the past four seasons) and youth (26 years old). If the Cardinals allow him to walk, he could establish himself as a core element of the offense that new coach Mike McDaniel is assembling around Tagovailoa.”

Losing Conner would put a significant dent in the Arizona offense. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back took his game to another level after signing for the Cardinals last year.

Conner scored 18 touchdowns, 15 on the ground and three as a receiver. Those scores were enough to lead the team because of the way Cards’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury found creative ways to use Conner’s versatility.

Kingsbury took advantage of Conner’s underrated skills as a pass-catcher during Week 9’s 31-17 win over the 49ers:

The NFL leading touchdown scorer is… James Conner. pic.twitter.com/9vbB1vGSlF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Aside from catching passes, Conner also took some direct snaps, like he did for this touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14:

Wildcat. Beast mode. James Conner making a late bid for this week's #AngryRuns, @kylebrandt 😡pic.twitter.com/K7GWDAqNw0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2021

McDaniel could use Conner’s range to add a few new wrinkles to the Dolphins’ ground attack. The rookie head coach saw how effective a diverse ground game was for the Niners. He helped Kyle Shanahan use a small platoon of backs to run a zone-stretch scheme, while also turning wide receiver Deebo Samuel into a power runner inside.

Conner can offer any team the ability to gash defenses on the edges and between the tackles. The Cardinals will miss his versatility if he finds a new home in March, especially since Conner isn’t the only key running back on the roster who is a free agent.

Running Back Ranks Need Topping Up

The list of the Cardinals’ free agents for 2022 also includes Conner’s fellow runner Chase Edmonds, per Spotrac.com. It’ll be tough to keep both in the fold when the franchise is projected to have just $2,744,575 worth of space under the salary cap.

The numbers don’t add up based on what the pair are projected by Pro Football Focus to earn this year, per Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard:

Projected average annual value for the Cardinals' top free agents, according to @PFF: Chandler Jones: $16.8M

Christian Kirk: $11.7M

Zach Ertz: $11M

James Conner: $6.4M

Maxx Williams: $6.3M

Chase Edmonds: $6M

Robert Alford: $5M — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 25, 2022

There is the possibility both Conner and Edmonds could be playing their football elsewhere next season. Even if one of them stays put, Cards’ general manager Steve Keim still needs to top up the depth chart in the backfield.

One obvious route for a cash-strapped team is to turn to the 2022 NFL draft. There are options in this year’s class, including Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III, whom NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has going to the Cardinals in the second round, 55th overall.

Aside from Walker, Keim could find a few bargains if he opts to go the free-agency route. Somebody like Washington Commanders’ third-down back J.D. McKissic would be perfect for Kingsbury’s aerial-leaning offense. Meanwhile, a veteran like 32-year-old Latavius Murray would replace the power and short-yardage elements Conner brought with him in 2021.

The Cardinals have options, but the best one might be finding a way to pay up and keep Conner.