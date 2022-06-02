Cardinals Called to Add Veteran First-Round Pro Bowl Defender

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded $10 million in cap space due to the post-June 1 release of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. He will count for $3.3 million on the cap in 2022 and $5.9 million in 2023.

According to Spotrac, the Cardinals have $13 million in cap space. There are definitely areas where the Cardinals could improve the roster.

The defensive line could use a boost after the departure of Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Could free agent veteran Sheldon Richardson be worth a look as Arizona tries to fill the void left by Jones?

ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote that Richardson is a fit to land in Arizona.

“Richardson can still produce some splash plays as an interior defender with pass-rush versatility. The Arizona Cardinals make sense to me as a landing spot. Richardson has the size and play strength to align in multiple spots for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.”

Richardson certainly has the versatility to be everywhere on the defensive line, as then-Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer used the one-time Pro Bowler as a defensive end in 2021. The 31-year-old’s normal role has been as a three-technique defensive tackle.

He had two separate stints with the Vikings — in 2018 and 2021. While there’s a case to be made that Richardson is on the wrong side of 31, he still posted 37 pressures, 11 hits and four sacks in 468 pass-rush snaps last season.

More on Richardson’s History

After being a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013, Richardson would win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

In 2015, Richardson was suspended for the first four games of the season due to failing the league’s substance abuse policy. Richardson spent four seasons with the Jets until being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

In total, the veteran defender has played with four different franchises: the Jets, Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and two separate stints with the Vikings.

Over that time span, Richardson’s accounted for 33.5 sacks and over 500 combined tackles.

Richardson signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with Minnesota in 2021. The Cardinals could check Richardson’s market — not only because of the likelihood of another low-risk one-year deal for the veteran but especially with his NFC West familiarity.