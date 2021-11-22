Cardinals Steal Beloved Backup QB From Ravens: Report

Well, this came out of left field from the Arizona Cardinals.

A day after beating the Seahawks on the road, the Cardinals made a quarterback transaction coming into the Week 12 bye.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cardinals signed QB Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, sending him to their 53-man roster.

Arizona is signing QB Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad and on to the Cardinals’ roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

This meant only one thing. Third-string quarterback Chris Streveler’s days are numbered in a Cardinals jersey, per Arizona Sports 98.7 Radio personality John Gambadoro.

Quarterback Chris Streveler has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 22, 2021

Per the NFL rules, the former Penn State quarterback has to stay on the active roster for at least three weeks.

Kyler Murray is expected to return in Week 13 after the bye week when the Cardinals play the Bears. Arizona now has Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley as their two-quarterback backups.

There could be plenty of reasons why the Cardinals love McSorley.

McSorley Fame

The Cardinals made an attempt to sign third-string quarterback Shane Buchele last week from the Kansas City Chiefs, but were rejected as the Chiefs signed the 23-year-old rookie. This time, the Cardinals attempted and successfully signed a third-year quarterback with NFL experience.

McSorley was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2019.

One year later, McSorley almost led the Ravens to a victory when threw a 70-yard pass to Marquise Brown after backup Robert Griffin III left the game with a hamstring injury in December of 2020.

Unfortunately, the Ravens lost to the Steelers on an unusual Wednesday night game due to COVID.

McSorley also came in two games later in 2020 when Jackson left the game abruptly against the Browns.

Fast forward to 2021, while the 26-year-old was activated in Week 11 with QB Lamar Jackson out with an illness, the Ravens favored Tyler Huntley, making his first NFL start.

McSorley is mainstream with Ravens fans and popular culture. A song was named after McSorley in 2018 when he was in Penn State that has amassed over 5.2 million views on YouTube.





In October of 2020, the song became an even bigger viral trend on TikTok.

New meme alert: Trace Mcsorley a third string QB has become a meme thanks to a song made about him and NFL Tik Tok. Will this finally put NFL Tik Tok on the map? IDK but it is already spreading into #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/UA3SGDCHbX — Kenny 🫐 (@USB_Arena) October 2, 2020

McSorley threw for 77 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns at Penn State.

Kyle Crabbs, from The Draft Network, praised McSorley’s pocket presence in college.

Shows wonderful feel for rushers around him in the pocket. Fully comfortable stepping forward to climb the ladder or sliding his platform laterally to side-step an edge rusher. Does well to collect his base and sustain eyes down the field when forced off of his spot.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh loved him some McSorley at Penn State during his 2019 draft press conference.

“He’s known to be a tough-ass competitor… I’ve seen him play against Michigan a few times — hated him then. Now I love him.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Trace McSorley: "He's known to be a tough-ass competitor… I've seen him play against Michigan a few times — hated him then. Now I love him." pic.twitter.com/uqUzuBbojO — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 27, 2019

NFL Twitter had a proper reaction to the news of McSorley signing with the Cardinals.

One last time😢😢 Trace McSorley will forever throw it on a dime pic.twitter.com/KTJAMLIfWc — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 22, 2021

Kyler Murray lost his job Its Trace McSorley teams now — Hawk (@GowanSeason) November 22, 2021

McSorley redshirted in 2015 and proceeded to play all four years at Penn State. In his first full season, he won the 2016 Big Ten Championship and won the 2017 Fiesta Bowl MVP in his sophomore year. He holds numerous school records, including most passing yards in a single season, most passing touchdowns in a single season and total touchdowns in a single season.

Now, McSorley joins a team with the league’s best record.