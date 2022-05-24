Cardinals Sign Veteran RB, Ex-Teammate MVP Quarterback Gives Vouch

The Arizona Cardinals are adding a running back complement to James Conner.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. Schultz also mentioned that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the Cardinals a seal of approval for Williams.

Breaking: FA RB Darrel Williams is signing with the #AZCardinals, per source. I’m also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. DW had a great season w/over 1,000 scrimmage yards, 8 TDs/zero fumbles (191 touches). — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2022

Williams, 27, was undrafted out of LSU in 2018 and would later sign with the Chiefs in that same year. He’s spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl in 2019.

He had the most playing time of his career in 2021, playing in 17 games and starting six. Williams had a career-best 588 rushing yards on 144 carries in 2021. The 27-year-old also became a viable pass-catcher in 2021, catching 47 passes for 452 yards. Williams had over 1,000 scrimmage yards and totaled eight touchdowns.

The 5-11, 219-pound running back should come into Arizona and have a similar role as he had in Kansas City. The Chiefs play at Arizona in Week 1 and Williams could have a chance to play against his former team.

The Cardinals haven’t officially announced the signing and will need to make room for Williams once the move is official.

Cardinals RB Depth Chart

Arizona brought back Conner on a three-year deal worth $21 million after a 2021 Pro Bowl season that saw him score 19 total touchdowns. The Cardinals are without Chase Edmonds, who signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency.

Conner has yet to play over 15 games in a season. Conner’s had injury concerns in the past and dealt with an ankle and ribs injury in 2021. With Edmonds’ departure, adding Williams deepens the Cardinals at the running back position. Williams had no fumbles during his 191 total rushing attempts.

The Cardinals drafted USC running back Keontay Ingram in the sixth round of the draft. Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Jaylen Samuels and undrafted rookies T.J. Pledger and Ronnie Rivers make up the rest of the Cardinals running back room.

Williams appears to move into the No. 2 role on the depth chart. Ingram will look to grab reps after posting 911 yards and five touchdowns on 156 touches as a Trojan in his senior year in 2021.