Cardinals Sign Rival CB & Super Bowl Champion Defender

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ben Niemann after both participated in tryouts on June 15.

We have signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Ben Niemann. pic.twitter.com/Wzb0SzMEUJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 16, 2022

Jackson was drafted in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. The 2017 Unanimous All-American appeared in 16 games and made 10 starts in his rookie year. He would start five games for the next two seasons and was traded to the New York Giants in August of 2021. After not playing a single game, the Giants waived Jackson and he would sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played two games and made two tackles. The Chiefs released him in January.

After the tragic death of cornerback Jeff Gladney, Jackson will compete for a roster spot.

Niemann, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s coming off a career year, posting 57 tackles in 2021. The undrafted linebacker also contributed in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory where he had a tackle and a hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He also has recorded 13 special teams tackles in 62 regular-season games for Kansas City.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals cut safety Javon Hagan.

Cards Tried Out Two Others on June 15

It remains to be seen if the Cardinals signs two more familiar bodies to their roster. Arizona brought in running back Justin Jackson as well as safety Evan Fields to the same tryouts.

Jackson entered the league in 2018 as a seventh-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. Since September of 2018, he has spent his time on the active roster. The 26-year-old running back ran 68 times for 364 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry in 14 — the best season of his four-year career.

There’s little margin for error on Jackson’s plate as the Cardinals running back has James Conner, veteran addition Darrel Williams, rookie draft pick Keaontay Ingram and third-year players Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward.

Fields played five seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils and even has familiarity with Benjamin as both were teammates and roommates at their college. His best season was in 2019 when he collected 84 tackles and two interceptions.