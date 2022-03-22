Cardinals Sign Starting Linebacker Away From NFC Rival: Report

Like the famous quote from the movie Frankenstein, “it’s alive!”

After almost six days of not adding a single outside free agent, the Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Nick Vigil, per his agent.

The 28-year-old linebacker started 12 games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and totaled 85 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception for a touchdown in 16 games.

Vigil’s pick-six happened to be against his new teammate Kyler Murray in Week 2 of the Cardinals 34-33 win.

The #Cardinals have signed former #Vikings LB Nick Vigil The last time he was in Arizona, he did this…pic.twitter.com/wzv5B3MfvR — Raising Zona (@RaisingZona) March 22, 2022

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reports it’s a one-year deal for Vigil and projects the veteran linebacker to play weakside inside linebacker.

The Cardinals deal with LB Nick Vigil is a one-year deal. Vigil is a weakside linebacker, had pick 6 vs Arizona last year. So Cards LB core is Zaven at the Mike, Isaiah at the Sam/nickel and Nick at the weakside ILB — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 22, 2022

Vigil was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2016 draft and played there for four years. After a career-high 111 tackles in 2019, Vigil signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and then with the Vikings in 2021. The Utah State product has 430 tackles, five sacks and has started 51 games in his six-year career.

The Cardinals have now signed two outside free agents and both have come from the Vikings. Jeff Gladney is the other signing, who was a 2020 first-round pick by the Vikings and comes with question marks after being acquitted of a felony assault charge.

The Cardinals’ official Twitter account has made the signing official.

Welcome to the Valley 🌵 We have signed LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 22, 2022

What Bringing in Vigil Could Mean

By signing Vigil, the Cardinals bring in more depth at the inside linebacker position behind Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. Ezekiel Turner, Joe Walker and Tanner Vallejo make up the rest of the inside linebacker depth chart.

Vigil actually swapped teams with Jordan Hicks, who was cut by the Cardinals and then signed a two-year deal with the Vikings on March 15. The move to cut Hicks was to create cap space and can inevitably pave the way for Collins to obtain the starting MIKE role. Hicks was a team captain in 2021 and started all of the 49 possible regular-season games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons and accumulated 384 total tackles.

There is starting experience for Vigil as he’s played in at least 15 games in all but two of his six NFL seasons. Vigil struggled in 2021, earning just a 42.1 PFF grade. The veteran linebacker didn’t make a major impact with the Vikings and was replacement-level. He did play 198 special teams snaps last season and 216 in 2020 for the Chargers.

Vigil’s contract hasn’t been reported yet, but it’s likely close to his one-year, $1.75 million deal last season for the Vikings.