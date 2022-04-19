Cardinals Sign 21-Year-Old Nigerian Offensive Lineman

The Arizona Cardinals have beefed up their offensive line on April 19 by signing offensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Welcome to the Valley! We have signed OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 19, 2022

Ndubuisi, 21, is a native of Nigeria and was selected as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program (IPP) in January. He also worked with the UpRise Academy in Africa, which is a program designed by former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora.

“Never stop dreaming. Never stop hoping. Never stop believing,” Umenyiora tweeted on Tuesday.

Never stop dreaming. Never stop hoping. Never stop believing. Haggai signs with the @AZCardinals and becomes the 2nd player to go from Nigeria to the @NFL in the past week. This is unbelievable #Uprise @NFLAfrica #IPP pic.twitter.com/EcO6yHERD8 — OSI (@OsiUmenyiora) April 19, 2022

The Cardinals have Australian tight end Bernhard Seikovits on their roster, who was also a player from the IPP. Unlike Seikovits, who is a roster exemption and signed through the IPP in 2021, Nbubuisi is an official member of the Cardinals’ 90-man offseason roster.

Ndubuisi is 6-foot-6, 298 pounds and is ecstatic about landing with an NFL team.

“The dream has been that at least one of us get signed because it’s going to give hope to where I come from,” Ndubuisi said after agreeing to the deal, per an April 19 story by Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. “Because it looks impossible coming from my country, Nigeria, where American football is not like a sport (people know).

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

More on Ndubuisi’s Background

Ndubuisi took part in the NFL international combine in London and later traveled to Arizona to work with 12-year NFL veteran center LeCharles Bentley. The 21-year-old will now participate in the team’s offseason program after spending the last 12 weeks working with Bentley.

In 2017, Ndubuisi played both soccer and basketball where he was noticed by Umenyiora. That was where Ndubuisi would transition to football.

Umenyiora lived in Nigeria as a kid and formed the UpRise Academy with ex-NBA player Ejike Ugboaja. The Giants recently signed offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka. While both have no high school or college football experience, Umenyiora credits the work ethic Nigerians go through.

“I realized there are so many incredible athletes over there – I’m talking a hundred times better than I was as an athlete,” Umenyiora told Giants.com when Mbaeteka signed. “And they have no chance of bettering their lives, no chance to actually do something constructive with their lives because of the situation over there.

There is hope in finding international talent in the NFL. The Eagles drafted Australian lineman Jordan Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and was a former Rugby player. Mailata is now considered one of the best left tackles in football and three years later, the Eagles signed Mailata to a four-year, $64 million contract.

Ndubuisi Becomes Second Added Cards Lineman in 2022

The 21-year-old Nigerian joins guard Will Hernandez as the Cardinals’ second acquisition for the offensive line group.

Other than Hernandez, who’s currently slotting in as the starting right guard, the Cardinals should have the same offensive line as 2021. The team has left tackle left tackle D.J. Humphries, center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum as starters.

Adding Ndubuisi gives the Cardinals depth for the present and possibly the future. Hudson is the only Cardinals lineman currently under contract for the 2023 season.

Ndubuisi will be a prospect to watch in 2022, who will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster in August.