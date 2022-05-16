Cardinals Sign Six Players, Including Former Falcons WR

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of six players from the rookie minicamp.

The Cardinals signed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, running back T.J. Pledger, wide receivers Christian Blake and Jared Smart, offensive lineman Greg Long and safety Jared Smart, per the team’s website.

In order to make room for the six signings, the Cardinals released linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, offensive lineman Marcus Henry, receiver Changa Hode, safety Kekauka Kaniho, defensive lineman Will Miles and receiver Stephon Robinson Jr.

Blake is the most notable signing as he’s the only May 16 Cardinals addition with NFL experience. He was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and has spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old played in 41 games and caught 28 receptions for 257 yards. The Northern Illinois product also chipped in eight tackles through special teams.

Another key signing is Guarantano. He played at the University of Tennessee for four seasons before transferring to Washington State in 2021. Guarantano had 13 multi-touchdown games in his collegiate career and joins Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley on the Cardinals quarterback depth chart.

More on Blake

The Cardinals add Blake to a receiving room that consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia. Isabella has been granted permission to seek a trade, but he’s still on the team currently.

After losing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension, the Cardinals will likely lean on Marquise Brown in the passing game during that span. Brown is used to being an offense’s number one target, who is coming off a career-best 1,008 receiving yards on 91 receptions with the Baltimore Ravens.

Blake had a career-low four receptions in 2021 and became a free agent after the season.

More on Rest of Signings

All together, the Cardinals made five signings on the offensive side of the ball and one signing for the defense.

Pledger played at Oklahoma from 2018-2020 and was a former teammate of Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown. He had 1,389 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in the three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Utah in 2021, where he logged career-highs in rushing yards (694), rushing touchdowns (10) and rushing yards per attempt (6.7).

Smart is the son of former Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart and played in 36 games over the past three years at Hawaii. He posted 149 receptions for 1,863 yards and eight touchdowns.

Long played the past two years at Purdue and accumulated 11 games. In 2020, he was an All-Big 10 honorable mention after starting six games.

The 23-year-old Daley started 10 games for Virginia Tech in 2021 and had 73 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.