Cardinals Special Teams Captain Dennis Gardeck Won’t Play in Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals will be without special teams captain Dennis Gardeck in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals have been cautious with Gardeck throughout training camp and the preseason as the 27-year-old linebacker recovers from ACL surgery in January. But it was a hand injury in practice Thursday, September 9, that will sideline Gardeck against the Titans, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday, September 10.

Kingsbury said the injury could keep the fourth-year special teams star on the sidelines beyond the Week 1 matchup with the Titans on Sunday, September 12.

Kingsbury said LB Dennis Gardeck will not play Sunday and could miss a little more than that with the hand injury he had in practice. But said with the ACL rehab it could end up a blessing. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 10, 2021

Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck getting after it Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jKnekY7qmd — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) September 9, 2021

The Cardinals are likely to activate one of the three protected players on the practice squad: linebacker Kylie Fitts and cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Antonio Hamilton. The decision will come down to whether the Cardinals need a player to fill Gardeck’s linebacker and special teams spots or if they want to add depth to an unproven cornerback corps.

Douglas, a former third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, was added to the practice squad on September 1.

Gardeck, an undrafted free agent from the University of Sioux Falls who signed with the Cardinals in 2018, was selected as a captain for the second year in a row on Wednesday, September 8.

He had seven sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 QB hits while playing just 93 defensive snaps in 2020. He was injured in the Cardinals’ 33-26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 last season.

In addition to Gardeck, third-string tight end Darrell Daniels was limited in practice Thursday, September 9.