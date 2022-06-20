Proposed Trade Lands Cardinals 3-Time All-Pro Cornerback

The Arizona Cardinals sent shockwaves when they traded their No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the No. 100 overall pick. Could it be possible for both teams to make another trade?

Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report wrote an article proposing one trade every NFL team should offer before training camp. When discussing the Cardinals, Wharton thinks Arizona should trade for Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who posted 18.5 sacks in 2021.

Wharton wrote that the Indianapolis Colts should trade for Ravens three-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters. However, the Cardinals have a recent trade history with the Ravens. Arizona could also be an option for the 29-year-old due to their lack of cornerback depth.

“The 29-year-old (Marcus) Peters was one of the most dangerous turnover threats in the NFL until his injury,” Wharton said. “He has 31 interceptions and 86 pass breakups in seven seasons and has become a much more trustworthy option in coverage compared to his first two years in the league.

“Baltimore recently signed veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller as depth to go with 2022 fourth-round pick Jayln Armour-Davis and Iman Marshall. It wouldn’t be shocking if Peters was made available.”

What a Colts Trade Package Could Look Like

Peters won Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 with the Kansas City Chiefs and made first-team All-Pro a season later. In 2019, he made the Pro Bowl with the Ravens and had four interceptions in 2020.

Unfortunately, Peters missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL injury he suffered prior to the start of the year. He’s coming off a major injury and is entering the final year of his contract. It’s unclear if the Ravens are willing to extend the 29-year-old. The Ravens could collect $10 million that can be pushed over to 2023 if they were to trade Peters.

Wharton’s proposed trade has the Colts acquiring Peters for a 2023 third-round pick. Heavy on Colts writer Dave Holcomb doesn’t envision the Colts making that move.

Holcomb wrote, “it’s a little hard to see Colts general manager Chris Ballard giving up a Day 2 selection next year when he’s signed former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson to plug the holes at cornerback this offseason.”

Arizona’s Possible Trade Package

The Ravens have not deemed Peters available. It’s also uncommon for a team in the same offseason to trade veteran players in separate track packages to the same team.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is known for trading draft capital in exchange for veteran talent. He’s traded for Brown, center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in recent memory.

Similar to Wharton’s proposed trade, the Cardinals could deal their 2023 third-round selection to the Ravens for Peters.

Arizona could be a suitor for any cornerback available, especially after the May 30 death of cornerback Jeff Gladney. Besides Byron Murphy Jr. and second-year Marco Wilson, the Cardinals’ cornerback room needs more depth and talent. Breon Borders, Jace Whittaker, Antonio Hamilton, Nate Brooks, rookie Christian Matthew and Josh Jackson are the remaining corners.

While not all of it was on the defensive backs, the Cardinals’ defense was burned for 30 passing touchdowns, which ranked 25th in the league.

Peters hasn’t played since 2020, but adding a veteran like the former first-round pick can help strengthen a group led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.