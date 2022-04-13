Cardinals Urged to Add ‘Deebo Samuel’ Version WR in Upcoming Draft

The Arizona Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, leaving Kyler Murray with a void at wide receiver. The team did re-sign Zach Ertz and Pro Bowl running back James Conner, but there remains a question mark in terms of a sidekick to DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was the most recent guest on the “Dave Pasch Podcast.” He thinks the Cardinals aren’t married to one particular position with their first-round pick.

“I don’t feel like there is a gun to their head at any individual position,” Jeremiah said.

Still, Jeremiah knows that a wide receiver is attainable for the Cardinals with the 23rd overall pick and that you can never have enough in that area.

“I think they have a chance to get a real difference maker (at wide receiver),” Jeremiah said. “I don’t know if you can have enough in terms of weapons right now, the way the league is playing.”

There’s one particular receiver that Jeremiah sees the Cardinals taking with their first-round pick.

Jeremiah Compares Prospect to NFC West WR

A realistic fit for the Cardinals at 23 is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, according to Jeremiah. In 32 games at Arkansas, Burks posted 146 receptions for 2,399 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and 18 touchdowns. Burks had a standout season in 2021, when he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 TDs.

Jeremiah sees Burks as a version of what the 49ers are doing with Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel.

“To me, the most intriguing one is Burks [Treylon Burks]. He gives them a 225-pound guy that can do a lot of the stuff that they do, in terms of getting the ball in his hands, let him run after the catch and it just gives them a little bit of a different look than what they’ve had. You’ve watched [Deebo Samuel] inside of the division. The ability to put him in the backfield, do different things, get the ball out of your hands quick and let guys make plays with the football. That’s what [Burks] does.”

Similar to what Jeremiah alluded to, Burks can flat-out run. His 9.3 yards after the catch ranked sixth in the country in 2021 and has a knack for winning his matchups on the outside as well.

Treylon Burks is an absolute freak:

• 6’2 225lbs

• 9th in the nation in screen yards (absurd that he’s in the top 10 while being so big)

• 4th in the nation in YAC/REC

• He can do things like this on b2b plays ⬇️

FREAK!!pic.twitter.com/UzwlqAMqDm — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) April 12, 2022

Jeremiah also touched on the Cardinals adding a player of Burks’ caliber who has similar play strength to the likes of recent draft choices Ja’Marr Chase, Deebo, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp.

“Adding a little bit of even more strength to that group to compliment what you have with D-Hop back healthy, you’ve got the speed guy with Rondale Moore, I think [Burks] would be a fun ingredient for them to play with.”

Burks’ Disappointing Combine

Jeremiah raved on Burks’ abilities, but there could be a reason why Burks is still on the clock with the Cardinals’ draft pick.

He had a 4.55-second 40-yard dash on top of a shaky 33-inch verticle jump and a 7.28-second three-cone drill.at the scouting combine didn’t help his draft stock, but he plays up to the speed of the game, which many young wideouts do not.

Heavy on Bears writer Beth Mishler-Elmore noted that according to Pro Football Reference, only 39 wide receivers in combine history have had a vertical of 34 inches or less and a three-cone drill time of 7.25 seconds or more like Burks did. Only Anquan Boldin and Chad Johnson went on to have accomplished careers in the NFL of the 39 wide receivers.

The good news? Boldin was drafted by the Cardinals and Burks could be as well. ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Burks picked by the Cardinals in his April 13 edition mock draft.

“Burks can be used in different roles — he even ran 19 routes out of the backfield last season — and will be dynamic after the catch,” said Kiper Jr. “He will take screens and short passes for scores. For Arizona, this is about helping to replace Christian Kirk and getting some help for an offense that struggled when DeAndre Hopkins went down last season.”