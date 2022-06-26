Cardinals Urged to Pursue Super Bowl Champion Offensive Lineman

The Arizona Cardinals thought that trading for Rodney Hudson last year would solidify their center position, which was a game of musical chairs for years.

Hudson, 32, appeared in 12 games last season as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint. The likes of Max Garcia and Sean Harlow would start in his place during Hudson’s five games missed.

Arizona is now faced with uncertainty due to Hudson’s absence from the team’s mandatory minicamps. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson’s absence was unexcused. Kingsbury wouldn’t go into detail on Hudson.

“Yeah, no update,” Kingsbury said. “We’re working through something with him. As soon as we know, we’ll have that update.”

With the unknowns regarding the center position, a writer laid out possible options at the starting center position if Hudson weren’t to return to the team.

Veteran Center Option Still Available

SB Nation’s Andy Kwong wrote about three veteran free agents for the Cardinals to possibly sign. Kwong mentioned J.C. Tretter, who was also mentioned by Jess Root of USA Today’s Cards Wire.

Kwong’s second free-agent center option for the Cardinals to sign is Matt Paradis, who tore his ACL in Week 9 of the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers. Kwong mentions that Paradis has a connection with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who coached the 32-year-old center in 2018 with the Denver Broncos.

“Cardinals run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler is very familiar with free agent center Matt Paradis. The 32-year-old center was formerly a sixth-round selection out of Boise State by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 draft who has started in 98 games in his career. Kugler coached Paradis in 2018, Kugler followed Vance Joseph to Arizona in 2019 as Paradis signed a three-year $27 million deal with the Panthers. The eight-year veteran sat out eight games last season due to a torn ACL. If he is fully recovered, Paradis is a player worth signing.”

Paradis was a contributor to the 2015 Broncos Super Bowl as he was ranked the best center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Before the 2021 season, Paradis missed seven games in his first six seasons in the NFL.

He didn’t miss a game in his first two seasons in Carolina. There’s reason to believe Paradis should still have plenty of gas left in the tank at the age of 32. With Paradis rehabbing his ACL injury, the Cardinals or any other NFL team could sign Paradis to a one-year prove-it deal.