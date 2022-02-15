Cardinals Want ‘Leadership’ Improvement from Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and his relationship with the Arizona Cardinals is already shaping up to be the headline issue of this offseason. There are more questions than answers about the mindset of both sides, but one NFL reporter has revealed the Cards have concerns about Murray.

Those concerns relate to the quarterback’s intangibles. Specifically, things like Murray’s ability to be a true leader and to showcase the right attitude for his teammates.

More Expected From Murray in 2022

Murray’s status with the Cardinals has been thrown into doubt since he scrubbed any mention of the team from his social media accounts. The situation was discussed by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo during an appearance at Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13.

Garafolo, appearing on the NFL GameDay Morning Notebook with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, retweeted the segment. He turned the conversation toward Murray at the 0:36 mark and revealed the Cardinals want more from their QB in terms of “maturity, body language on the sideline. Having a bigger voice with his teammates, and leadership.”

Talked Kyler Murray here. The #AZCardinals want a step forward from him in a number of areas like leadership and body language — the kind of things he’s been working on, and continues to work on. But they know he’s 24, the rookie of the year and a two-time Pro Bowl QB. https://t.co/3Ng2YNboHz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2022

Garafolo’s reference to Murray’s actions when the Cardinals lost 34-11 to eventual Super Bowl champions the Rams in the Wildcard round is telling. Murray refused to finish a game already out of the Cards’ reach, instead letting backup Colt McCoy take snaps in garbage time.

According to Garafolo, “a lot of Cardinals folks were not happy with that one.”

Garafolo highlighting some apparent concerns about Murray’s attitude dovetails with a recent report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen:

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

For his part, Murray has taken to social media to downplay such reports. He’s insisted he remains committed to improving:

Lines have been drawn between both teams, but Murray still looks to be in the strongest bargaining position ahead of a possible push for a lucrative new contract.

Cardinals Need Murray More Than He Needs Them

As Garafolo pointed out, the contract situation bears the most watching, with Murray “eligible now” for a new deal. He’s entering the fourth and final year of the rookie agreement he signed as the first-overall pick taken in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Cardinals have a fifth-year option they can exercise, but that could only fuel more rumors of a rift. General manager Steve Keim may have little choice but to pay up sooner rather than later.

There’s no escaping the Cards need Murray more than he needs them. It’s an argument expressed best by Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd podcast:





It’s hard to fault Cowherd’s argument. The Cardinals have rebuilt the franchise around Murray’s talents.

Despite the sour end to their 2021 season, the decision to mortgage the future on Murray has paid off somewhat. The Cardinals were 3-13 the season before Murray arrived. They’ve since gone 5-10-1, 8-8, 11-6 and into the playoffs.

Murray has a close rapport with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has helped develop the 24-year-old into a Pro-Bowl player at his position. Yes, there is drama, but as Cowherd correctly pointed out, sideshows are often the price teams pay for enjoying the good fortune of having a franchise quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes plays the hero too often for the Kansas City Chiefs, instead of taking what defenses give him. Aaron Rodgers may be a law unto himself with the Green Bay Packers. The Seattle Seahawks spend a ton of time fending off trade questions about Russell Wilson.

Those teams put up with the drama because they know they have a better chance of competing for and winning titles with their elite quarterbacks than without them. The same thing is true for the Cardinals, who need Murray to help their gifted skill players thrive and offset inconsistencies on defense.

As Pelissero noted, there’s no shortage of other teams around the league ready to trade for a star passer this offseason. Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

The Cardinals may have to act fast to ensure Murray stays put before the trade offers start pouring into State Farm Stadium.