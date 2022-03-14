Cardinals Wide Receiver ‘Expected’ to Join Jaguars

Christian Kirk appears set to move on from the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons. Instead, the wide receiver is “expected” to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

The #Jaguars aren't done. They are expected to sign former #AZCardinals WR Christian Kirk to a large deal

It’s one part of an active day for the Jags to mark the start of so-called “legal tampering.” As for the Cardinals, Kirk becomes the second key weapon on offense to find a new home ahead of the market officially opening on Wednesday, March 14.

Kirk’s Productivity Will be Missed

The Cards are likely to miss what Kirk offered as a supporting player in their wideout rotation. He hauled in 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Those were invaluable contributions when leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins went down with hamstring and knee injuries. Hopkins missed seven games, and his absence was compounded by Kirk’s fellow free agent, A.J. Green, struggling to meet expectations.

Green made only nine starts and scored just three touchdowns. He didn’t draw the level of attention from defenses the Cardinals were hoping for, but that didn’t stop Kirk exploiting his own matchups.

Kirk proved his versatility and an underrated knack for stretching the field. Yet, he was at his best when working in between the numbers.

Statistics proved where Kirk was most effective:

Christian Kirk in 2021: In the slot:

91.9 PFF receiving grade

4.77 yards per route run

121.8 QB rating when targeted Out wide:

62.1 PFF receiving grade

1.16 yards per route run

87.3 QB rating when targeted

Quarterback Kyler Murray will surely miss the reliable, sure-handed target in middle zones Kirk offered the Cardinals’ passing game. Kirk’s always had value, but keeping the 2018 second-round pick was always going to be tough.

The Cardinals have just $9,878,113 worth of space to work with under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. That figure made the level of deal the Jags are said to have made to Kirk beyond the means of Cards’ general manager Steve Keim.

One estimate:

Based on the Jaguars deals so far, expect this to come in around $15M per year

Kyle Odegard put the terms even higher:

Christian Kirk is definitely getting paid by the Jaguars. I've heard it could be as much as $17M per year.

Kirk isn’t the only useful playmaker from the Cardinals offense who got paid on Monday.

Kirk Joins Chase Edmonds in Leaving Arizona

While the receiver room took a hit, the Cardinals had already lost a key member of the offensive backfield. It happened when change-of-pace runner Chase Edmonds moved to the AFC East.

The move was reported:

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed. The former Cardinals' running back is headed to Miami.

Losing Edmonds means the Cardinals are losing the lone, true breakaway threat in their running game. Numbers from Next Gen Stats highlighted the extra dimension Edmonds brought to the team’s rushing chores:

Chase Edmonds generated +10.2 rushing EPA on his carries last season, the 3rd-most among RB. Edmonds adds speed to a Dolphins backfield which had the fewest 15+ mph carries (52) in 2021. Edmonds (2021): 23.3% of carries reached 15+ mph (1st among RB, min. 100 carries)

Replacing Edmonds may be easier than offsetting Kirk’s departure. Especially given the other issues the Cards are dealing with at wide receiver.

Green is also set to enter the market, while Keim has already granted Andy Isabella permission to seek a trade. Now is the time to dip into a position group that features some interesting names in this year’s veteran class, including Will Fuller, Jamison Crowder, Emmanuel Sanders and Juju Smith-Schuster.

Any member of the latter trio would replicate Kirk’s ability to win over the middle and gain yards after the catch.