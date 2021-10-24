NFL Insider Lists Cardinals WR Among Top Trade Candidates Before Deadline

Wide receiver Andy Isabella was inactive again as the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium.

And there’s some speculation that the former second-round pick’s time in Arizona may be coming to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport listed Isabella among six candidates to be traded before the November 2 deadline. According to Rapoport:

The former second-rounder has played in just two games this season, and he’s been mostly inactive. Yet, teams were calling Arizona to no avail about the speedster prior to the season. Expect those calls to increase as the trade deadline draws closer and if they don’t trade him, the Cardinals face the prospect of getting nothing for a former early pick who doesn’t appear part of their future.

Deshaun Watson is not the only intriguing name who could be traded before the deadline. Others: Melvin Ingram (#Steelers), LJ Collier (#Seahawks), Andre Dillard (#Eagles), Kyle Fuller (#Broncos), Andy Isabella (#AZCardinals), Marlon Mack (#Colts). Story: https://t.co/o1BuERfnlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

The Cardinals are loaded at receiver, with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, and they added another threat in the passing game October 15 when they landed tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, Isabella hasn’t seen any action on offense so far this season. He’s played a total of six snaps on special teams covering kickoffs and punts.

Inside Isabella’s Frustrating Season

The lack of playing time this season follows a frustrating training camp and preseason for Isabella.

The speedy, third-year receiver missed the Cardinals’ two preseason games and much of training camp after twice being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — first after being in close contact with someone who had the virus and later testing positive himself.

Between missing the preseason and spending the final four games of last season on the inactive list, Isabella wasn’t a lock to make the Cardinals’ 53-man roster. His offensive production in 2020 fell short of expectations, and he finished with 224 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches.

Despite his struggles last season and the time missed in the preseason and training camp this season, the former UMass star told reporters in September he was confident he’d make the roster.

At the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury cited Isabella’s “explosiveness” as a key reason the 5-foot-9, 188-pound receiver was able to hold onto a roster spot.

“(He’s) a very conscientious player, can play special teams, can play in the return game, can be a gunner,” Kingsbury said. “So there’s a lot of versatility there.”

The Rondale Moore Factor

Moore’s strong start to the season has kept Isabella on the sidelines through the first seven games and may make the receiver expendable.

Moore entered the Cardinals’ Week 7 matchup with the Texans on Sunday, October 24, with 24 catches for 286 yards (47.7 per game) and a touchdown. The 5-foot-7, 180-pound rookie from Purdue also has been getting the ball in the running game, with nine attempts for 60 yards (6.7 yards per carry).

Prior to the season, Kingsbury said Moore and Isabella can impact the game in different ways.

“Rondale brings a different element with the quick twitch in space, sudden-movement stuff, and Andy is a real burner down the field,” he said, “and so we could definitely have them on the same field at the same time if that is kind of how the game plan plays out.”

