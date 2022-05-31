Cardinals Could Be a Landing Spot for Ex-Rival Pro Bowl Defender

With the second week of voluntary OTA’s approaching, the Arizona Cardinals lack a veteran edge-rushing presence opposite Markus Golden.

The Cardinals will be missing Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Arizona drafted two outside linebackers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft — San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas and Cincinatti’s Myjai Sanders. While it’s possible either rookie can develop into capable pass rushers, it’ll be hard to fill the void of Jones, who reached the Pro Bowl for the third time as a Cardinal in 2021 while recording 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton wrote an article on what a team could look like with the remaining free agents.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap was listed as a starter for Wharton’s best free-agent roster.

“The list of available edge-rushers is abysmal,” Wharton wrote. “So adding 6’6″, 285-pounder Carlos Dunlap, who had 8.5 sacks with the Seattle Seahawks last year and brings needed size for run support, was an easy call. Dunlap might have just turned 33 this offseason, but he’s a capable starter.”

With a need for an edge rusher, the Cardinals could be linked with the former rival defender.

Dunlap Fit With Cardinals & History

While Dunlap is on the wrong side of 33-years-old, there is still possible juice left for the veteran. Not only did Dunlap accumulate eight sacks in 2021, but he also posted 14 quarterback hits, seven pass deflections and eight tackles for loss despite a career-low 481 snaps.

The Cardinals have seen Dunlap’s abilities, who’s played for the Seattle Seahawks since 2020. In that span, Dunlap totaled four sacks in three games against the Cardinals and all were on quarterback Kyler Murray. With familiarity within the NFC West, Dunlap could be a match for general manager Steve Keim.

Dunlap was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010 and spent more than 10 seasons with the team, logging 82.5 sacks. In 2020, the Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks where he posted six-and-a-half sacks in eight games. Seattle cut Dunlap after the 2021 season before signing the veteran to a two-year deal.

After finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs, the Seahawks did spring cleaning in 2022 as the team traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson and cut linebacker Bobby Wagner. After the two franchise-altering moves, the Seahawks released Dunlap, one year after signing him to a $13 million extension.

Can Cardinals Afford Dunlap?

While Dunlap’s pass-rushing abilities are still evident, numerous NFL teams could be interested in the 33-year-old due to his rush-defense abilities. In 2019, Dunlap was one of the best run defenders in the NFL, as he posted a PFF run defense grade of 89.0. While Dunlap didn’t reach the same level in 2021, he still garnered a solid PFF run defense grade of 72.8.

It’s unclear what Dunlap’s next contract could look like, but his last deal was worth $6.8 million annually. The Cardinals currently have $2.9 million available in cap space, according to Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic. The team’s cap space will increase to $13 million on June 1 because they released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and his $10 million salary in March.

There’s no indication as to who’s interested in Dunlap. But with Dunlap’s history in the NFC West, the Cardinals could explore his services.

The Cardinals can offer Dunlap a chance to play a role for a team who made the playoffs in 2021.

And to possibly get back at his former team.