Chandler Jones Gets Brutally Honest on Cardinals Tenure

The Arizona Cardinals did not apply the franchise tag to premier pass rusher Chandler Jones ahead of the March 8 deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

This decision will allow Jones to test the free-agent market after playing six seasons with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old pass rusher made the Pro Bowl in 2021 — the third Pro Bowl of his Cards tenure.

With free agency beginning on March 16, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jones’ market “is about to heat up.”

Schultz tweeted, “Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. I’m told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender.”

Jones didn’t want to discuss his future during the season. But now that the new league year is beginning soon, the 32-year-old got behind the mic and gave details about being an impending free agent.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Jones Discusses Free Agency

Giants safety Logan Ryan spoke to Jones on “The NFL Players Podcast”. Both were teammates in New England and contributed to the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2015.

Since the legal tampering period opens on March 14, Jones gave his thoughts on what his future team should consist of.

“To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all,” Jones said. “Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.”

Jones became the Cardinals’ all-time sack leader in 2021 and totaled 10.5 sacks in 15 games. This came after requesting a trade before the 2021 training camp and was unhappy with his contract and future with the team. While neither side reached an agreement, Jones returned to training camp and started the 2021 season with a bang, accumulating five sacks in Week 1.

However, the All-Pro veteran went eight weeks without a sack and missed two games due to a COVID battle. Jones dove into what he thinks played a role in his inconsistencies in 2021.

“I think there were a few times you saw it this season, where you were like, who is this guy?’, said Jones. “Week 1, five sacks … so you see flashes of it, and I’m pretty sure there were times where people said, ‘Why did it disappear, where is it going?’ Not to put it on just the game plan — I’m sure there were a lot of different things that goes into it. But again, going into free agency, what team maximizes Chandler Jones’ talents?” Jones Reveals Honest Criticism With Cardinals Jones played in his first playoff game with the Cardinals in 2021. However, the Cardinals suffered three losing seasons with Jones in his six-year tenure in Arizona. Stability within the defense is the name of the game for the veteran edge rusher.

“While I was on the Cardinals I had about three defensive coordinators, and I never had the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do.’ I get to pick what scheme I’m going to be in, and that will be huge in my decision.”

Jones reflected on the 2021 season with the Cards.

“Arizona has been tremendous, even with this season,” Jones said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to, obviously, but we were definitely headed in the right direction. We had 10-plus wins, and whoever I’m playing for next year, hopefully, we can build on that.”

According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, “it seems unlikely he will end up returning to Arizona at this point.” It’ll be tough sledding for general manager Steve Keim to keep Jones while also understanding the team has other players to worry about in free agency. James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green are also impending free agents.

Nonetheless, the Cardinals certainly have their work cut out for them if Jones decides to sign elsewhere.