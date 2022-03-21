Details Emerge on Chandler Jones’ Process of Leaving Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals fans have to be feening over adding more outside talent to the 2022 roster.

As of March 21, cornerback Jeff Gladney remains the lone Cardinals free agent signing since the legal tampering period opened on March 14.

Unfortunately, Cardinals fans have been hearing more quotes from players who have left Arizona’s 2021 squad due to free agency than anything else.

Former Cardinal Addresses Decision

While it wasn’t surprising largely due to his price tag, Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones signed a three-year deal worth $51 million with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending six years with the Cardinals.

It just so happens that the Cardinals will face Jones in 2022 as the Raiders are on Arizona’s schedule. The All-Pro linebacker is the Cardinals’ all-time sack leader and should be sorely missed after making the Pro Bowl in the red and white for the third time in 2021.

While it took longer than other free agents, Jones didn’t sign until free agency officially began on March 17. A couple of days after signing with the Raiders, Jones spoke to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on the process of making his decision.

“A lot went into it honestly,” said Jones, according to Schultz. “We spoke with the Jets and Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the Cardinals.”

I spoke at length w/Chandler Jones about his decision to join the #Raiders: “A lot went into it honestly,” Chan told me. As you and me discussed earlier in the week, we spoke with the #Jets and #Bills – others too – and I obviously thought a lot about staying with the #Cardinals. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2022

Jones went from a formidable NFC West to an even more dominant AFC West. The 32-year-old shared his reasoning for moving to Las Vegas.

“I thought, ‘okay, here’s an opportunity to play with a young superstar in Maxx Crosby,’” Jones told Schultz. “I thought that would be really special. He’s a transcendent young player and I think pairing up with him would make it very difficult for teams to game plan us. “But as you know from our previous conversation, Vegas came in with a plan and offer that I couldn’t resist.”

Crosby made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021, which led to him signing a four-year, $98 million contract extension in the offseason. The two Pro Bowlers will now get to hunt Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to Denver and has also made the transition from West divisions.

When Wilson was a Seahawk, Jones sacked Wilson 14.5 times. Jones jokingly mentioned his history with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in his introductory press conference.

“I think I’ve sacked Russell Wilson more than I’ve sacked anyone,” Jones said after signing with the Raiders.





“He’s a competitor. He’s a hell of a player. Even to have an opportunity to play against him twice a year will be fun. He thought he could get away from me (by) leaving, but I’m right here with him again, so that’s going to be fun to get after him a little bit.”

There were clues as to Jones’ disappointment with the Cardinals. Giants safety Logan Ryan spoke to Jones before free agency on “The NFL Players Podcast” and the veteran gave interesting thoughts on what his future team would account for.

“I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents,” Jones said. “There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.”