Cardinals Make Decision on Chandler Jones’ Future in Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals did not place the franchise tag on linebacker Chandler Jones ahead of Tuesday’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Jones had a cap number of $20.1 million in 2021. The news doesn’t come as a surprise since Jones’ cap number would’ve been $25 million in 2022 if tagged.

This decision will allow Jones to test the free-agent market after playing six seasons with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old pass rusher made the Pro Bowl in 2021, which was the third of his Cards tenure.

Jones started his 2021 season with a bang, accumulating five sacks in Week 1. However, the All-Pro veteran went eight weeks without a sack and missed two games due to a COVID battle. The Cardinals’ all-time sack leader requested a trade before the 2021 training camp and was unhappy with his contract and future with the team. While neither side reached an agreement, Jones returned to training camp and played out the season and totaled 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

As expected, tight end Zach Ertz will also hit the open market.

The Cardinals will have to make a decision if they want to pull the trigger on signing both when free agency begins on March 16.

Cardinals Face Uphill Battle With Jones

It doesn’t seem the Pro Bowl edge rusher will be worth top-tier defensive player money that Jones hoped for one season ago.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, it'll be tough sledding for general manager Steve Keim to keep Jones while also understanding the team has other players to worry about in free agency. James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green are also impending free agents.

According to Spotrac, the 31-year-old is projected at $14.5 million per season for three seasons. It doesn’t seem the Pro Bowler will be worth the top-tier defensive player money that Jones wanted.

Arizona is over the salary cap by $3 million heading into the offseason, according to Over The Cap. It’ll be tough sledding for general manager Steve Keim in the cap department while also understanding the team has other players to worry about in free agency. James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green are also impending free agents.

At the same time, the Cardinals have more than $40 million of cap space worth of “simple” restructures, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. That also doesn’t include possible cuts.

But with plenty of teams having oodles of money to spend, there will be demand for Jones.