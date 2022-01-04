Cardinals’ Chandler Jones Explains Twitter Beef With Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones went from zero to one hundred with the media on January 4.

Kyler Murray has been active on social media recently. After the Cardinals win against the Cowboys in Week 17, Murray tweeted a picture of himself photoshopped with his TD celebration hovering over the Cowboys stadium and his all-time record at AT&T Stadium written in clouds.

Jones sparked the media room when he told reporters that Murray doesn’t follow him on Twitter.

But then Jones got back at the 24-year-old quarterback.

“I asked him to follow me back a while ago and he didn’t follow me, so I just unfollowed him yesterday,” said Jones.

Chandler Jones is all of us. Kyler Murray has one less Twitter follower, rules are the rules. 🤷‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/ZIS5WQErA0 — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) January 4, 2022

Of course, Jones is playfully taking a jab at the Cardinals franchise quarterback. He later said, “He’s a hell of a player. I love him to death.”

Jones later added that he won’t follow Murray again, according to Arizona Sports Tyler Drake.

#AZCardinals LB Chandler Jones said he unfollowed QB Kyler Murray recently on Twitter for not hitting him with the #FollowBack. The LB added he won't be following the QB again. 🤣 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) January 4, 2022

This isn’t the first situation where the two teammates have playfully ruffled some feathers at one another.

Murray took a shot at the All-Pro linebacker after his five-sack performance in Week 1.

“I expect it on Sunday,” said Murray. “You know, he’s a really unorthodox guy. He takes his shirt off, he doesn’t look too good.” But then the quarterback said, “Nah he makes plays on Sunday. I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Jones was quick to respond.

“Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo.”

.@K1 hit the Baby Yoda celly yesterday without even realizing 😅 pic.twitter.com/8917AFVVkF — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2021

Jones wasn’t the only Cardinal who was feisty to the media on January 4.

Banter From Wide Receiver

Coach Kliff Kingsbury made a ballsy decision against the Dallas Cowboys early in the second quarter. On fourth down, the snap went to safety Chris Banjo instead of punter Andy Lee, who threw a 23-yard pass to running back Jonathan Ward.

Ward caught the ball against the defender’s shoulder pad, who was called for pass interference on the play as he didn’t turn around for the ball.

The catch sparked national interest and Kingsbury lauded Ward’s effort.

“That’s the best catch I’ve ever seen,” Kingsbury said in the locker room after the game.

It's only January 2nd and we might already have the catch of the year. What in the world? This is #Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward. pic.twitter.com/YvQ7Il3imv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

Banjo tweeted after the game, “QB4” with emojis.

QB4

😏😜🤷🏿‍♂️😂 — Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) January 3, 2022

Wide receiver Christian Kirk spoke to the media and wasn’t impressed with Banjo’s throw or tweet.

“I think I made a better throw,” said Kirk. “J-Ward, obviously made a better catch. I saw (Banjo) with his QB4 caption. I still want to battle for that title.”

Kirk is talking about his throwing skills. The 25-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona threw a dart to wide receiver Antoine Wesley back in Week 9.

One thing’s for sure. There was no shortage of aggression from Cardinals players five days before their last remaining regular-season game.