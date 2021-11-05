Cardinals Pass Rusher Chandler Jones Says He’s Lighter & Feeling ‘Faster’

Chandler Jones set the bar pretty high with his five-sack performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Since that time, the Arizona Cardinals pass rusher has been getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks but hasn’t been able to bring them down.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Jones says he’s “not frustrated at all” by his lack of sacks since the season-opener, but the huge game has a lot to do with that.

“To be completely honest with you, if I didn’t have that Week 1, I would probably be pulling my hair out,” he told reporters Friday, November 5.

Jones, who missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19, returned for the Cardinals’ 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on October 28. He was credited with two QB pressures and a batted pass against Aaron Rodgers, who Jones says played a lot of “hot potato” against the Cardinals (7-1).

“We haven’t had really a drop-back team since (Titans QB) Ryan Tannehill,” he said. “These quarterbacks have been pretty much playing hot potato with the ball. Hopefully, if they can hold it a little bit longer, I can get back there.”

Jones said he was “frustrated” watching from home as his teammates played the Cleveland Browns on October 17, and “I saw how long Baker Mayfield was holding the ball.” Arizona’s defense dominated the Browns, pressuring Mayfield into three turnovers (two fumbles and an interception) and sacking him five times.

“Sacks come in bunches,” he said. “If you watch the games, I’m getting to the quarterback.”

Jones’ next opportunity to add to his season sack total comes Sunday, November 7, against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (3-4).

Follow the Heavy on Cardinals Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Cardinals-related breaking news, rumors, roster moves and more!

COVID-19 Concerns Continue for Cardinals

Jones said he’s still working his way back from his bout with COVID. The 31-year-old linebacker said he lost about seven pounds while being out with the virus, though he’s since gained five back. Jones also said he has not fully regained his senses of taste and smell.

“I even feel faster since gaining that weight back,” he said. “Maybe I lost it in the right places.”

Jones said he spent about week “on the couch” and was not able to work out. Since then, he’s been gradually working his way back to full strength and took a big step in that direction against the Packers.

“There’s nothing like getting that first game out there and getting my toes under me, and kind of getting that feel back,” Jones said.

COVID-19 and and injury concerns are big storylines again heading into the Cardinals’ Week 9 matchup against the 49ers. Veteran receiver A.J. Green likely won’t be available to play after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on November 3 along with backup TE Demetrius Harris.

On Friday, November 5, the Cardinals announced that assistant coaches Jeff Rodgers, James Saxon and Brian Natkin are in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and would not attend the game against the 49ers.

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not attend Sunday’s game at San Francisco due to COVID-19 protocols. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 5, 2021

In other injury news, QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice again Friday, November 5, and were listed as questionable against San Francisco. OL Max Garcia, who has been limited in practice all week with an Achilles injury, also is questionable to play.

Game Status for Week 9: pic.twitter.com/1f8mhkPagx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 5, 2021

Jones Welcomes Elite Pass Rusher to NFC West

Jones also weighed in on the trade deadline and the Los Angeles Rams adding Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller.

Jones, who’s playing in the final year of his contract, said he wasn’t worried that he’d be traded before the November 2 deadline.

“I didn’t think I was going to get traded,” he said. “I’m not surprised I’m still here.”

As for the Miller deal, Jones welcomed him to the (NFC) West side.

“I’m excited to have Von Miller here on the west side,” he said. “I will stay it is sweet over here. There’s a lot more passes; there’s a lot more passing teams (in the NFC West).”

Most career SK among active players:

1. Von Miller (110.5)

T2. JJ Watt, Chandler Jones (102)

4. Justin Houston (99.5)

5. Cam Jordan (96.5) pic.twitter.com/Fe4vBMPTD8 — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 1, 2021

Follow @jaredzona and @sanudo_ry on Twitter for all the latest Arizona Cardinals breaking news, rumors, roster moves and