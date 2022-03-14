Cardinals Lose RB Chase Edmonds to AFC Team, Key Update on James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly lost running back Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins ahead of free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Edmonds has signed a two-year deal worth $12 million. The legal tampering period began at 12 p.m. et on March 14, which is when teams can begin to talk with upcoming free agents.

Shortly after the Edmonds news, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reports that James Conner has signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has also confirmed the Conner signing.

The #AZCardinals and RB James Conner have agreed to a 3-year extension, source said. The Pro Bowler sticks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Cardinals tweeted the Conner re-signing, confirming both reports.

Welcome back, @JamesConner_! We have agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a three-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 14, 2022

Conner made the Pro Bowl in 2021, totaling 18 touchdowns after signing a one-year deal worth less than $2 million in the last offseason. Edmonds was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Cardinals in 2018 and will have a new home in the AFC. Both were a productive tandem in 2021, but the salary cap played a role in letting the 25-year-old Edmonds leave.

The Cardinals currently have Conner, Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward at the running back position for the 2022 season.

Arizona also re-signed tight end Zach Ertz leading up to the legal tampering window, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $31 million on March 13.

All deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 16.

