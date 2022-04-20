Ex-Cardinals RB Fires Shots at Team Amid Kyler Murray Situation

There has been no shortage of drama for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason.

Kyler Murray has been the main subject of an offseason filled with rumors and reports. The 24-year-old quarterback is entering his fourth season and is eligible for an extension. In 2021, Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs, where the quarterback posted a career-high 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and had 29 total touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

However, the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract, and Murray’s agent has rescinded his opening proposal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Now, a recent former Cardinals player spoke on the Cardinals’ situation.

Murray’s Former Teammate Slams Cardinals

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds, who left the Cardinals in free agency in March, was in a recent interview with former Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the All Things Covered Podcast.

Edmonds wasn’t surprised at all at the level of drama between Murray and the Cardinals.

“I just know, especially knowing how the last two years had ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 [Kyler Murray] is, and the type of winner that he wants to be,” Edmonds said, per an April 20 story on Arizona Republic. “I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening. Especially just because, you see the power that quarterbacks have now. They hold the weight, man, and you gotta pay ’em. I feel like K1 obviously got to do what he’s got to do to make sure he gets paid and take care of himself and take care of his family. Just in terms of that drama, you definitely saw it.”

The 26-year-old running back was referring to the Cardinals having back-to-back years of collapses in the second half of seasons. The 2020 Cardinals lost five of the last seven games and missed the playoffs after starting the season 5-2. In 2021, the Cardinals lost the NFC West division title to the Rams after being 10-2.

Also, Edmonds called out the team’s culture when discussing Arizona’s late-season collapses.

“It’s crazy because now that I am not on the team you can sit back and call it out and be honest with yourself and you still have these conversations with the guys of like trying to figure out what the hell went wrong, goes wrong and you don’t even know,” Edmonds continued. “I feel like sometimes culture establishes that. When you see (good) culture teams in the NFL, like the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers, those teams that no matter how talented they look, bro, from top to bottom, they just somehow find a way to win damn games.”

Edmonds signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Dolphins. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Cardinals in 2018. Edmonds’ best season came in 2021 while sharing running-back duties with James Conner. He accumulated 903 scrimmage yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 12 games.

Unfortunately, Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and a ribs injury in the 2021 campaign. He never showed his potential for a full season as a workhorse back.

Peterson Continues to Not Hold Back on Cardinals

Peterson is no stranger to talking publicly about his former team.

In July of 2021, Peterson ripped general manager Steve Keim for not answering his texts when he dove into the free agency market.

“We’re all grown men here, we’re not in high school,” Peterson said. “For him to do that, yo, I lost all respect for him, man… That was the ultimate disrespect right there.”

History was already murky between the Cardinals and Peterson when the three-time All-Pro requested a trade in 2018. To the very end, it was an up-and-down relationship that has now turned into a reality TV show between the two when Peterson signed in Minnesota last season.

Fast forward to 2022, Peterson thinks that Murray won’t finish his career with the Cardinals.

“No,” Peterson sharply said. “I’ve been around K1 [Kyler Murray]. He’s a competitor and I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. They want to sit and wait on draft picks instead of being aggressive in free agency and going and getting guys that can help you get better right now versus waiting on the future. And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Peterson reached the Pro Bowl from 2011 to 2018 with the Cardinals. He signed a second contract with the Vikings in 2022 and even announced it on his podcast.

“As long as I have the opportunity to play the game at a high level — give it all I got, help my teammates reach their full potential and all come together to get that common goal — that’s all that matters to me,” Peterson said.