Cardinals Hosted Super Bowl Champion RB for Visit: Report

With the loss of running back Chase Edmonds to free agency, the Arizona Cardinals could flirt with adding a complement to Pro Bowl running back James Conner.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, free-agent running back Darrel Williams recently had a visit with Arizona.

The Cardinals hosted RB Darrel Williams on a free agent visit. He’s been a solid player for the Chiefs the past four seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2022

Williams, 26, was undrafted out of LSU in 2018 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl in 2019. The veteran running back had a career-best 588 rushing yards on 144 carries in 2021.

Also, Williams became a viable pass-catcher in 2021, catching 47 passes for 452 yards. He had an 82.5% catch rate, which was barely better than Edmonds’ 81.1% catch rate.

The Cardinals could look to add Williams’ experience, who only have Eno Benjamin and Jaylen Samuels as the other running backs on the depth chart.

Cardinals Need RB Insurance

Conner ended up with 18 total touchdowns in 2021, which were tied for second-most in the league. His production was through the roof and Arizona’s offense soared in his presence. After making the Pro Bowl in 2021, Conner signed a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed to remain in Arizona.

Unfortunately, Conner has yet to play over 15 games in a season. Conner’s had injury concerns in the past and dealt with an ankle and ribs injury in 2021. With Edmonds’ departure, the Cardinals seem to be on the lookout for a 1B option to soften Conner’s load.

Williams could be that answer. Since his rookie season, Williams’ role has increased and finally started seven games in 2021. He had a career-high six rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The 26-year-old also caught two touchdowns.

Spotrac projects Williams’ market value to be $2.2 million per season. The Cardinals could look to add Williams and fix their other pressing needs in the NFL draft on April 28.

If not, it’s hard to see the Cardinals drafting a running back in the first round of the draft. But the later rounds could see the team search for one. Watch out for Arizona State running back Rachaad White, who the Cardinals spoke to during the NFL combine.

“I’ve played two years here at Arizona State, 15 games the past three years, so I know they’ve been very successful, especially starting out in the season,” White said on March 3. “Would I like to stay in the Valley? I like Arizona a lot so I wouldn’t mind that.”