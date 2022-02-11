Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Gives Theory on Kyler Murray’s Instagram Scrub

Whether Arizona Cardinals fans like it or not, quarterback Kyler Murray has been the talk of the football world for scrubbing all but two posts on his Instagram account.

The social media findings were uncovered after the Pro Bowl on February 6 and the quarterback has not commented on the situation. Murray even participated in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl in Los Angeles on February 9 which included popular Twitch streamers and NFL stars.

Impending free agent Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who’s a close friend of Murray, commented on the situation at the Phoenix Open on February 8.

“The guy’s doing what he needs to do and I have no control over that,” said Kirk. “That’s all I’ll say on that one.”

Another teammate gave his thoughts and even shared a theory on what’s going on with Murray.

All-Pro WR Gives Possible Reason

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was selected to the Pro Bowl from 2017-2020 dating back to his days with the Houston Texans. The streak of reaching the Pro Bowl ended when the five-time Pro Bowler played in just 10 games in 2021 after suffering two injuries including a season-ending MCL injury in Week 14.

Hopkins underwent knee surgery and according to coach Kliff Kingsbury on January 18, the 29-year-old “should be fine over the next month or so.”

On February 10, the All-Pro wide receiver was a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Radio Row in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week and was asked about the elephant in the room.

Hopkins shared a theory on why Murray either erased or archived his Instagram posts.

“The only thing I can think was because he wanted to show off some new outfits for the upcoming season and he didn’t want you guys looking at the old ones,” Hopkins told former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon and Bruce Murray.

That explanation is legitimate since Murray is passionate about fashion. Murray wore Bruce Lee knee pads against the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and even had an outfit similar to the respected martial artist.

[Vía @NFL] Kyler Murray rindió homenaje a Bruce Lee antes y durante su partido contra San Francisco. Ganó. En un ratito os contamos todo lo que ha pasado esta jornada en @BlitzNFLOficial 📺 pic.twitter.com/SfkCTwE8XP — Diego Campoy (@DCampoy10) October 12, 2021

Hopkins also told 12 News’s Cameron Cox that Murray’s social media scrubbing is overblown.

“That’s something that Kyler did just to clean up his Instagram,” said Hopkins. “I don’t think the motive was what everyone’s making it out to be. He probably just wants to show his fashion to show certain things on Instagram. But I don’t think it was anything personal.”

The Cardinals traded running back David Johnson and a second-round pick to the Houston Texans for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in March of 2020. Murray has connected with Hopkins for 157 receptions since they’ve become teammates two seasons ago.

Hopkins was lost for seven games including the playoffs in 2021, which was unfamiliar territory for a player who missed just two games in the eight previous seasons.

“It was unusual,” said Hopkins. “It was a wake-up call for me to realize to take care of the body, due to certain things and I’m getting older. I’m getting into year 10 and for me, it’s just something that’s going to motivate me to get better next year. Hopefully better than I ever was in year 10.”

Other Potential Murray Theories

Murray’s scrubbing of Instagram posts could be translated in a number of ways.

The quarterback might not be happy with how things are going with the organization. Some are thinking this is a negotiating tactic for a future extension as the quarterback will be entering his fourth year. Others think Murray’s simply making his own choice and is cleaning his social media page.

No one will know until Murray comments on the matter. Some also have theories that Murray removed Cardinals’ posts for a potential Cardinals jersey rebrand.

Theory: Kyler Murray removed the Cardinals branding from his social to draw attention so that they can release new jerseys in like two weeks. — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) February 8, 2022

In 2020, Murray commented about his team’s uniforms on his Twitch livestream.

“No, I don’t like our uniforms,” Murray said. “They’re outdated.”