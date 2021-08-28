Ceiling is Endless for Cardinals Star Receiver in 2021

The NFL wrapped up its top 100 players’ ranking for the upcoming 2021 season on August 28. Each year, the list is chosen by fellow NFL players.

Three players for the Arizona Cardinals landed on the list prior to the revealing of the top 10 best. Those names include new addition defensive end J.J. Watt, rising third-year quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro safety Budda Baker.

Watt was voted at No.66, Murray at No. 39 and Baker at No.19.

Numbers 10 to one were revealed. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and 2020 sack leader T.J. Watt were picked 10th and 9th.

Cardinals five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was voted eighth by the players for the second straight season.

Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White was very complimentary of Hopkins.

“Great players, no matter the system, no matter the situation they go to, they’re going to raise the level of their teammates around them,” said White. D-Hop, coming in, showing up in the offseason, not being able to work with his quarterback but still put up D-Hop numbers.”

Hopkins led the team by far in receptions with 115 in his first season with the Cardinals. He was second among NFL receivers in receiving yards with 1,407 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 for the fourth straight time.

Only Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams finished higher than Hopkins at their respective positions at six.

Hopkins’ 2020 season

When the Houston Texans traded Hopkins to the desert in 2020, it made too much sense for Kyler Murray’s development. Everything you expected Hopkins to do in Arizona, he did, and more.

Their connection was so good, it created the ‘Hail Murray’ play that won an ESPY for best play of the year.

MURRAY TO HOPKINS HAIL MARY FOR THE WINpic.twitter.com/RQAG5dRe5a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2020

“Hail Murray” was NFL’s play of the year, and now it wins the ESPY for play of the year in all sports.https://t.co/7BWFhqHtN0 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 11, 2021

Tommy Garrett of Pro Football Network touched on how great Hopkins truly was.

“All Hopkins did was record 115 receptions on 160 targets for 1,407 yards with 6 touchdowns,” said Garrett. “He saw a 29.4% target share and accounted for 43% of the WR targets and 33.6% of the team’s intended air yards (1,373). He tied for second in the NFL in catches and 100-yard games (7) while ranking third in the NFL in receiving yards.”

The only thing you could nitpick was the six touchdowns. While his usage was at a high rate last season, Arizona threw the ball 56% of the time, which was below the league average of 58%. This was also partly because Murray suffered a shoulder injury in week 11.

Hopkins was named Second-team All-Pro by the Associate Press and was selected to his fifth Pro-Bowl.

Ceiling Through the Roof

There’s reason to believe Hopkins is still breaking his stride. His catch percentage has eclipsed 69% for the last three seasons and now has new additions who can allow him fewer double-coverage.

Garrett points out that Arizona’s new additions A.J. Green and Rondale Moore shouldn’t lower Hopkins’ targets either.

“There are some concerns that the additions of Green and Moore will eat into Hopkins’ role. Personally, I don’t see that as it’s a competition between them and Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella for the remaining 67-70% of the targets that are not directed towards Hopkins.”

Hopkins could be even better if Kingsbury allowed him to roam around the middle of the field more.

83% of DeAndre Hopkins' routes were out wide on the left side. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) February 18, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins route tree over his last three games has been… limited pic.twitter.com/dQzK9ZQtbV — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) December 8, 2020

Hopkins understands his stats mean nothing if the team doesn’t win. That’s the player you want on your team.

“I can go out and get 1,400 or 1,500 yards but it really doesn’t mean anything if the team is losing,” Hopkins said, adding, “I don’t want to be looked at as a No. 1 receiver. I want to be looked at as a consistent receiver. It’s not really a numbers thing, it’s a championship thing – nirvana.”

If you’re a fantasy football player, what are you doing? Draft D-Hop. The target share will be elite.