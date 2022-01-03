Cardinals Challenged by Cowboys Pro Bowl Defender After Week 17 Win

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals 25-22 on January 2. That was the first loss for the Cowboys since their Thanksgiving game in Week 12.

The word “physical” was the term used by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to describe how dominant the Cardinals were.

“Their defense was very physical,” said Jones. “We saw it throughout the game.”

Arizona’s defense held the Cowboys rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to less than 50 rushing yards. This was all without linebacker Markus Golden, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and cornerback Marco Wilson.

“It’s been three hard weeks, and three hard losses,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, and added the young players who filled in “gave me hope all week” at practice.

The Cardinals weren’t perfect, but this gives them momentum into the last game of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks.

As for the future, one Cowboys defender wasn’t shy about their chances against the Cardinals in the future.

Loud Statements From Defender

There’s a very good chance that the Cardinals and Cowboys face in the playoffs, as the Week 17 game is the second-most likely matchup in the Wild Card round.

Most likely wild card round matchups, per FPI: Bucs-Eagles, 80%

Cardinals-Cowboys, 70%

Patriots-Bengals, 41%

Saints-Rams, 40%

Patriots-Bills, 33% — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 3, 2022

All-Pro Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence knows of the possibility of playing against the Cardinals again as well.

Lawrence was asked if the Cowboys want another shot at the Cardinals in the playoffs.

“Damn right,” said Lawrence. “They came out and gave us their best shot tonight. We came out and competed, and shoot, we just going to get better from it. But if we see them again, they gonna get it all from us.”

That wasn’t all from Lawrence. He gave a damning statement on the ref crew.

“I know it’s a possibility that we see both of these teams (Arizona and the officials) in the playoffs,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence was unhappy with the officiating, mainly with an apparent fumble by Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds which wasn’t called late in the fourth quarter. The play couldn’t be challenged as Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had no timeouts remaining.

The two-time Pro Bowler made it clear on social media of his unapproval with the league’s refs.

Lawrence wasn’t the only Cowboys player who voiced their disgust with the officiating.

“Playing against the refs again, like usual. It seems like an every-week occurrence,” defensive end Randy Gregory said via The Athletic.

While the Cowboys were flagged 10 times (88 yards) in their loss, the Cardinals were penalized seven times. Both teams were hit with eery calls from Scott Novak’s crew.

Nonetheless, the “America’s Team” won’t be getting any sympathy from the rest of the league.