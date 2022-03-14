Cardinals Retain QB Colt McCoy, Re-Sign 2020 Sack-Artist

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the retaining of backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the veteran has signed a two-year contract.

Welcome back, @ColtMcCoy! We have agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 14, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting McCoy’s deal is worth $7.5 million over two years, including $6 million fully guaranteed.

Colt McCoy is returning to the Cardinals on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

McCoy signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million in 2021 with the Cardinals. This past season, the journeyman won two games as a starter in three games when Kyler Murray went down with an ankle injury. The 35-year-old threw three touchdowns and an interception while posting a 101.4 passer rating, which was the highest of his career.

McCoy joins tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner as Cardinals who have been retained over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, free-agents Chase Edmonds (Miami Dolphins) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (Jacksonville Jaguars) have taken their talents elsewhere.

The legal tampering period began at 12 p.m. et on March 14, which is when teams can begin to talk with upcoming free agents. All deals cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 16.

While the Cardinals have kept a 2021 contributor in McCoy, there are two other unrestricted free agents on the team who will also stay in the desert.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Cardinals Keep 2020 Contributor

According to Schefter, the Cardinals have signed linebacker Dennis Gardeck to a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Cardinals' LB and special-teams standout Dennis "The Barbarian" Gardeck reached agreement with the Cardinals on a three-year, $12 million deal, per his agency @SportsAmdg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

It was forgotten that Gardeck was an unrestricted free agent, as the Cardinals had 21 players that were available on the market during the legal tampering period. He’s played in 58 games with three starts in his four-year career.

Gardeck posted seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in just 93 defensive snaps in 2020. Unfortunately, Gardeck suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15 of that season.

The 27-year-old signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent and has mostly been a special teams player. After recovering from his knee injury, Gardeck made his 2021 season debut in Week 5 and failed to record a sack.

The Cardinals also announced defensive lineman Michael Dogbe will be back on a one-year contract. Dogbe was also slated to become a restricted free agent and recorded just one sack in 2021.

Back in the Valley! We have re-signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 14, 2022

The additions of Gardeck and Dogbe are efforts to help a defense that has the chance of losing All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Giants safety Logan Ryan spoke to Jones on “The NFL Players Podcast”.

Jones gave eerie thoughts on what his future team should account for.

“I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents,” Jones said. “There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.”