Ex-Cowboys 3-Time Pro Bowl WR Wants to Play for Cardinals

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming and going, the Arizona Cardinals are considered a landing spot for a former Pro Bowl wide receiver that hasn’t played since 2020.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant does not consider himself retired, despite only playing six games since 2017. Bryant told TMZ Sports that he would play for the Cardinals if given another chance to enter the league.

“I would love playing for the Arizona Cardinals,” Bryant said. “Kyler (Murray), the coach — I love the swagger over there. I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins — that’s my boy. We real close.”

The 33-year-old understands that he wouldn’t even need to start.

“My phone line open. I wouldn’t mind playing with Rondale Moore, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins. It’s not even so much about starting. It’s about being in that locker room and being a great example.”

WR Room Looks Full

There’s no question that Bryant was one of the best receivers in his prime. During his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, he had three seasons of over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns with 16.

Unfortunately for Bryant, he never amassed 900 yards during his final three seasons with the Cowboys before his release after the 2017 season. In 2018, he suffered a torn Achilles after signing with the New Orleans Saints and didn’t play in 2019.

He would manage to catch six passes with the Ravens in 2020 but hasn’t gotten a shot since. Bryant’s only 33 but when you factor in his inactivity from the game, it’s unlikely any team will sign the veteran receiver.

Especially with the Cardinals who have Hopkins, recently acquired Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore all slated to be the top four receivers. Bryant would also have to beat out Antoine Wesley, who caught 19 passes in 2021.

Could the Cardinals do their due diligence and work out Bryant in the near future? Absolutely. But there’s a better chance of Bryant becoming a coach, rather than a player.

“I love being a life coach to the younger players,” said Bryant. “Giving them game. Sharing everything that I know with them.”