Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Retired 13-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be in lockstep with quarterback Kyler Murray, but that doesn’t mean the outside industry has to agree.

Retired future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees dropped a bombshell through social media on the possibility of doing anything in the future, including returning to play the game of football again.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted on May 16. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Brees retired after the 2020 season and worked for NBC in 2021 as an analyst and broadcaster. The 43-year-old’s tweet came in response to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand report that Brees was done at NBC after just one year.

After Brees’ viral tweet, speculation arose on where he could play if he in fact returns to the NFL. According to Bookies.com, the Cardinals rank third in odds to being Brees’ landing spot at +600. The Seattle Seahawks are the favorites at -150 with his former team, the New Orlean Saints, following them at +500.

Despite the conjecture, Saints coach Dennis Allen says his tweet was likely “made in jest.”

Oddsmaker’s Take on Cardinals Situation

Adam Thompson of Bookies.com wrote on the logic behind placing the Cardinals third in the running for Brees.

“Kyler Murray is the man in Arizona – until he isn’t, and nobody is really sure all fences have been mended,” Thompson said. “Perhaps Murray ends up in Carolina; would the Cards prefer Darnold, Colt McCoy or Drew Brees on this win-now team? It could be argued that the Falcons and Panthers – teams not on the cusp of competing for a championship – aren’t what Brees is looking for. Seattle and Arizona, on the other hand, might be.”

It doesn’t seem that the Cardinals are in a position to trade Murray. On April 21, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said there was “zero chance” Murray would be traded before the new season.

“Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback,” Keim said.

Of course, things can change and the Cardinals saw the Seattle Seahawks, a team in their own division, trade long-time Super Bowl winning-quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

It’s incredibly unlikely the Cardinals mortgage their future into a 43-year-old Brees instead of a 24-year-old Murray — let alone Brees returning to the NFL after being away from football for one year.

2022 Timeline on Murray

The Cardinals suffered an excruciating 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which Murray had a disaster of a game. He threw two interceptions and failed to record a touchdown. Still, Murray was selected for his second Pro Bowl in 2022.

Murray is among players looking for a contract extension, who is entering his fourth season in the league. The drama started when Murray removed all references to the Cardinals from his Instagram. Things spiraled out of control a week later when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback was “frustrated” with the franchise.

After asking for an extension, coach Kliff Kingsbury and Keim received extensions through the 2027 season. But after a controversy-filled offseason, things have settled down between the two parties.

On April 21, Murray tweeted, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” in response to former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that the 24-year-old quarterback wouldn’t finish his career with the Cardinals.

Murray was also excited to see the Cardinals trade for former Oklahoma teammate WR Marquise Brown on draft night.

Arizona picked up Murray’s fifth-year option for 2023, but the clock is ticking for the team to reach an extension with the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.