Rams Surprisingly Add Retired 6-Time Pro Bowler Prior to Cardinals Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals have a bit of interesting news concerning their Wild Card round playoff opponent.

Retired six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, per his NFL agent.

The news comes in lieu of starting safety Jordan Fuller’s season-ending ankle injury and starting safety Taylor Rupp being in concussion protocol, which could leave the team without both starters.

Desperate times call for desperate measures as Weddle’s been out of the league for two years. The standout safety announced his retirement in February of 2020 but is rejoining the team that signed him for a one-year deal in 2019. Weddle was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 draft. He’s a two-time All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro.

Weddle’s experienced most of his success with the Chargers, where the team went to the playoff four times in his tenure. Weddle signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, but was released by the team in 2019.

The Rams scooped up Weddle in 2019 and have scooped him up again. Weddle will be joining a team that is 9-1 against the Cardinals under head coach Sean McVay. Who can say no to joining a team with Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald again and a chance of winning his very first Super Bowl?

Certainly not Weddle.