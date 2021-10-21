Cardinals’ New Weapon Already Clicking with QB Kyler Murray

Zach Ertz didn’t waste any time getting to know his new Arizona Cardinals teammates and learning the offense.

And he’s already clicking with his new QB.

Less than 48 hours after being traded to Arizona, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end joined the team in Cleveland and was on the sideline for the Cardinals’ 37-14 victory over the Browns.

“I’ve only known him for a couple days, but it was one of those deals where you kind of click with a dude,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday, October 20. “I think our relationship should grow quickly.”

Murray got some one-on-one time with his newest weapon on the trip back to Phoenix, as seating assignments for the flight put him next to the three-time Pro Bowl tight end.

Ertz suspects the coaching staff had something to do with that, wanting to give the new teammates a chance to get to know each other.

“I walked on the plane, I got my seat assignment, and we happened to sit right next to each other,” said Ertz, officially addressing the Arizona media for the first time since the trade. “I don’t think it was on accident.”

Murray said he was impressed with Ertz’s decision to join the team in Cleveland rather than spend the weekend saying his goodbyes in Philadelphia and preparing for the move across the country.

“Him coming out to Cleveland when he didn’t have to was big-time,” Murray said. “I sat next to him on the plane — talking offense, talking life.”

Earlier in the day, the two spent some one-on-one time in practice to get more familiar with each other on the field.

“I think he’ll be good for the locker room,” Murray said. “I’m excited about what he can bring to the team.”

‘Getting on the Same Page with Kyler’

Ertz said he’s been immersed in the playbook since the trade to get comfortable with the offense as the undefeated Cardinals (6-0) prepare to host the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 24.

It was one of the reasons Ertz opted to join the team in Cleveland, knowing he’d have roughly nine days to learn the offense and be ready to play against the Texans (1-5).

“My whole focus right now is this playbook and getting on the same page with Kyler,” he said.

The tight end was pleased with his progress following his first on-field practice, saying he had “no missed assignments.”

“For me, I’m full speed ahead against the Texans on Sunday,” Ertz said, “and I’m excited to be a Cardinal.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, still serving as acting head coach while Kliff Kingsbury recovers from COVID-19, confirmed that Ertz will play against the Texans. Joseph said Ertz will fill the pass-catching role that tight end Maxx Williams played for the Cardinals before a knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers ended his season October 10.

“He’s just one more weapon that Kyler has at his disposal. It makes it tough to account for everyone,” he said.

Joseph also credited general manager Steve Keim for making the trade for Ertz to address the void left by Williams’ season-ending injury.

“Obviously losing Maxx, who was having a helluva year, that was an issue for our offense, not having a tight end,” Joseph said, “and [Keim] found a way.”

Williams had emerged as a reliable option in the passing game for the Cardinals, making 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds noted on Twitter that Williams is scheduled to have surgery Thursday, October 21.

Etrz’s stats in six games this season with the Eagles have been similar: 18 catches, 189 yards and two TDs.

“It was really a perfect fit as far as our locker room,” Joseph said of the Ertz trade. “He’s a very, very smart guy. He’s been a great leader for Philly. Right now, he’s just here soaking up the information on offense and waiting for his chance to play.”

‘All I Care About Is Winning Football Games’

Ertz said there were several familiar faces in the Cardinals locker room when he joined the team in Cleveland.

He was teammates with linebacker Jordan Hicks in Philadelphia from 2015-18 and the two became good friends. He was in the same draft class as offensive lineman Justin Pugh, and the two have built a close enough relationship over the years for Pugh to let Ertz and his wife, Julie, stay with him while they find a place to live in the Phoenix area.

Julie Ertz, a Mesa native who plays in the National Women’s Soccer League, provides another Cardinals connection: She plays for the Chicago Red Stars along with Kealia Ohai Watt, who’s married to Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt.

And Ertz is wearing a familiar number in Arizona: 86. Tight end Demetrius Harris had been wearing the number this season but changed to 84 with Ertz’s arrival. Receiver Antoine Wesley, who had been No. 84, will now wear 85.

Ertz, a nine-year veteran, will be a free agent after this season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end is considered one of the greatest players in franchise history for the Eagles, ranking second in catches (579), fifth in yards (6,267) and seventh in touchdowns (38). He set a franchise record with 116 catches in 2018, topping 1,000 receiving yards (1,163) that season.

Ertz also scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

And winning another Super Bowl is his goal with the Cardinals.

“The most fun thing that I’ve been a part of is winning a Super Bowl,” Ertz said. “For me, it doesn’t matter how many [catches] I get. All I care about is winning football games, and that’s why I wanted to come here.”

