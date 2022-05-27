Cardinals Slammed by ESPN Analyst for Offseason Moves

While there’s still time for NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, to make changes to their roster in the offseason, you can get a good sense of a roster’s outlook after free agency and the draft.

ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell ranked the bottom 16 teams’ offseasons on May 26. He had the Seattle Seahawks as the worst but placed the Cardinals as the third-worst offseason out of the 32 teams in the NFL so far.

Barnwell touched on the Cardinals’ acquisition of Marquise Brown, who can receive a nice payday in the future.

“The Cardinals just aren’t very good at valuing players within the context of the league, and they get too attached to the recent past,” said Barnwell. “Even if Brown does pan out, trading a first-round pick for the former Ravens wideout basically prices the Cardinals into extending their new receiver, meaning they’ll be investing more than $40 million between Hopkins and Brown. That’s before getting into the second-round picks they’ve used on Andy Isabella, Rondale Moore and tight end Trey McBride — and the new deal the Cards gave Zach Ertz to keep the longtime Eagles tight end around.”

Barnwell went on to say that Ertz’s extension will lock the tight end into his 30s. The re-signing of Conner was also criticized by Barnwell, who said that the running back “averaged 3.7 yards per carry and gained 53 fewer yards than an average back would have on his carries by the NFL Next Gen Stats model.” Conner will be making $16 million over the next two seasons.

According to Barnwell, the Cardinals’ lack of addressing the cornerback room and the loss of linebacker Chandler Jones could be paramount as well. Arizona drafted just one cornerback in the draft (seventh-round pick Christian Matthew) and signed former first-round pick Jeff Gladney, who hasn’t played since 2020.

Barnwell included the situation pertaining to quarterback Kyler Murray, who has proposed a contract extension, missed voluntary workouts and has yet to be extended by the team.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

What Barnwell Likes About Cards Offseason

While Barnwell criticized the aspect of paying Brown down the road, he thinks that Brown fits in Arizona a lot more compared to his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m more optimistic about Marquise Brown than most analysts, and I think his numbers could see a bump by moving from a slow, run-first offense to one that plays fast and throws at one of the higher rates in football,” Barnwell said. “I’m not blaming the Cardinals for DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension, and while I would have preferred just drafting a wide receiver, trading for Brown was a reasonable Plan B.”

Brown is coming off his best season in which he posted 91 receptions and 1,008 yards in 16 games.

But after being in Greg Roman’s run-heavy offense, Brown told SiriusXM NFL that he had talked to quarterback Lamar Jackson about wanting to be traded for the past few years.

The 24-year-old wide receiver also spoke to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban and explained that he’s had plenty of experience working with other gifted receivers in the past. Brown would rather be situated with talent than be the only wide receiver threat, which he dealt with during his Ravens days.

“In college, I had guys around me, (Cowboys WR) CeeDee Lamb,” Brown said. “I’ve played with (Ravens tight end) Mark Andrews. It’s not about the targets, it’s about what type of targets. … I’ve been in an offense (in Baltimore) where I’ve been getting all the attention, I’ve been getting the cloud coverages. I’m excited to get some one-on-one matchups and spread the field out.”

Barnwell liked the addition of guard Will Hernandez and re-signing of linebacker Dennis Gardeck due to their low-cost value. After losing Christian Kirk and Jones in free agency, the return of three 2023 compensatory picks, including a third-round pick, was beneficial according to Barnwell.