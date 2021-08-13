Five Under-the-Radar Cardinals’ Players to Watch Against the Cowboys

The moment we’ve all been waiting for, Arizona Cardinals football.

It’s understandable if you’re not as enthusiastic about the preseason. Kyler Murray will be playing a series or two, so that should give you a reason to watch.

Not that there was much doubt, but Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray will play some snaps in Friday's preseason opener against the Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 9, 2021

But don’t make the mistake of thinking the preseason doesn’t matter. Players’ livelihoods are on the line. And now, their window for opportunity is shorter with one less preseason game.

It’s a chance to make a statement against the ones or twos of other rosters. Some might never have the opportunity to play again or in the regular season and others can take a stranglehold of their roster spots.

There are five players on Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys to scout and see what future they hold with the Cardinals.

Josh Jones

With projected starting right guard Brian Winters out and backup right guard Justin Murray out, Josh Jones will be in the starting lineup. Jones was a left tackle coming out of college, but the transition was made to see how flexible he can be.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited to see what Jones can bring to the table.

“Josh Jones is a guy who hopped in there, he’s getting lots of reps which is what we wanted to see,” said Kingsbury. “He’s played outside a ton, so sliding him to right guard will be great for him moving forward. We know Justin (Murray) will be back, we know Brian (Winters) will be back hopefully soon. We’re really feeling like it’s a great opportunity for him to get some guard play.”

His willingness to run-block can rejuvenate the run game to the max.

Kelvin Beachum & Josh Jones pulling to spring a big gain for James Conner From @SportsAzFan pic.twitter.com/rcDx6AnkX8 — Around The Block – Arizona Cardinals (@Cardinals_ATB) August 8, 2021

Even when Winters and Murray potentially come back, neither are sure-fire starters. Jones can last in this league according to The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid.

Josh Jones, OT, #Houston:

• Springy pass sets (+ athlete)

• ++ Upside

• Strong hands/grip at the POA

• Huge factor in the screen game

• Plays through the echo of the whistle

• GREAT fit in a zone blocking scheme pic.twitter.com/wnTGIhWbeO — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 3, 2020

Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan

Cornerback Marco Wilson was drafted in the fourth round in this year’s draft. In order to see growth and development, Wilson needs to play these games. And what better way than to potentially face off against the Cowboys wide receivers?

Wilson has gotten first-team reps, which can either be a great thing or a bad thing. The Cardinals CB position is lacking and one single injury to it can hurt their path to the playoffs.

Cornerback Tay Gowan’s roster spot isn’t as solidified as Wilson’s, being the fourth corner on the right side on the unofficial depth chart.

Falling in the draft due to opting out of the 2020 season, Gowan had an amazing season in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Gowan allowed just a 26.2 passer rating in single coverage which was the second-lowest in college football.

The Cards will give him every chance to find out if he has a future with the team.

Eno Benjamin

No James Conner means more Eno Benjamin. While starting running-back Chase Edmonds will play, don’t expect him to play too long. Benjamin didn’t play one game in 2020, but his game doesn’t stop at running the football.

Benjamin has been impressing as a pass-catcher throughout camp, widening eyes with his explosiveness in practice. He’s also seen time in special teams with the amount of talent at RB, but that’s not only what we want to see.

Watch these two Eno Benjamin runs pic.twitter.com/dhkds3OPr1 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 28, 2019

RB Jonathan Ward could easily steal some of Benjamin’s limelight though. The undrafted rookie in 2020 has more experience and caught a forward toss from Murray for a touchdown in the last game of the season.

Jonathan Ward was one of my favorite running backs to watch in this past draft class. He’s got a lot of talent and if given the opportunity next year could make some noise. So excited for him to get his first #NFL TD. pic.twitter.com/xY0Age7suc — Nate Christian (@NateNFL) January 3, 2021

KeeSean Johnson

Would it be shocking if KeeSean Johnson has a big game against the Cowboys? Nada. The man can play.

The legend himself, KeeSean Johnson pic.twitter.com/ztvCWwSC08 — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2020

To Johnson’s benefit, has been getting more special teams reps in training camp. That’s how he can make the team.

Cardinals WR KeeSean Johnson will get more reps on special teams this preseason. If he excels as a gunner and on kickoff coverage, that could help secure a roster spot for him this year. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 11, 2021

His catch radius is truly a thing to watch. It’d be a mistake if Johnson doesn’t stick with the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray's accuracy while on the move is fun to watch. Great grab by KeeSean Johnson! Strong-handed receiver. #RedSea pic.twitter.com/CMLJVQQhJ6 — Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) July 18, 2021

Since DeAndre Hopkins is unavailable, Johnson can be a threat on the outside for Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler against the Cowboys. Johnson has been gaining a connection with the QB’s.

“Since we’ve gotten here, we have gotten a good connection,” said Johnson. “I’m trying to show what I can do with all three.”