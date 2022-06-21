Ex-Cardinals’ Chandler Jones Sends Message to 5-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent

It’ll be unfamiliar territory seeing the Arizona Cardinals without Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones entering Week 1 of the 2022 season. Jones was traded to the Cardinals in 2016 and is the team’s career sack leader with 71.5.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jones to a three-year deal worth $51 million in the offseason. Arizona will get to face Jones in Week 2 when the two teams meet in Las Vegas.

All-Pro outside linebackers Maxx Crosby and Jones will be a dynamic duo on the edges. But there could be room for the Raiders to add in between the edges. Free-agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has been the talk of the NFL after he announced that he wouldn’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NFL Live on June 20.

Suh raised some speculation when he tweeted out that the “Raiders could be fun” to sign with.

Jones responded by saying “Stop playin with my emotions.”

Stop playin with my emotions Smokey! https://t.co/gJjqRj23DJ — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) June 21, 2022

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and hasn’t missed a game since 2011. While Suh is 35 years old, it’s likely that there’s still juice left in the tank, as he posted 12 sacks over the last two seasons.

He also has a Super Bowl under his belt from his time with the Bucs, who went all the way in 2020.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Suh Has Contacted Jones

While on NFL Live, Suh was asked by ESPN analyst Mina Kimes about possibly joining the Raiders.

“Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day,” Suh said, via Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough — which would be fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

Despite the potential fit, CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Raiders are “not currently in pursuit.”

While the market will continue to crystallize for Ndamukong Suh’s services as the season draws near, I’m told the #Raiders are not currently in pursuit, per league source. Suh can provide value to any number of NFL defenses. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 21, 2022

According to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon, Suh has drawn interest from the Vikings.

The Vikings have transitioned from Mike Zimmer’s 4-3 defense to new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s 3-4 base defense. Suh has familiarity with that system throughout his career and could help a defensive front that features Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips.