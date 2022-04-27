Cardinals Named ‘Strongest Destination’ for Defender in First Round

The Arizona Cardinals have not tipped their hand on who they’re taking with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft on April 28. With the Cardinals making the playoffs in 2021, it’s anyone’s guess who the team is selecting.

There have been whispers about the Cardinals wanting a wide receiver after losing Christian Kirk in free agency. But the Cardinals also lost edge rusher Chandler Jones, who posted 10.5 sacks in 15 games in 2021. If a receiver to their liking isn’t available, the team could look to supply edge-rushing help.

An insider is connecting the dots with a prospect defender and the Cardinals.

Insight on Cardinals’ Potential First-Round Pick

On April 27, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson wrote about the latest draft news and rumors.

Wilson has intel on Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, who is getting increased interest from the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals, who Karlaftis visited in addition to conducting a private workout for the Philadelphia Eagles and meeting with the New York Jets, are regarded as one of his strongest potential destinations in the first round, according to league sources.

The Cardinals visited Karlaftis in early April, who is a native of Athens, Greece. During the offseason, he has been a familiar pick for the Cards in mock drafts as CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. have done so.

There hasn’t been as much buzz on Karlaftis potentially being drafted by the Cardinals until Wilson’s latest report. The edge rusher has never posted more than 7.5 sacks in a season during his collegiate career. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also wrote that Karlaftis is “among the players that may be a little overhyped” and is guessing that the edge rusher won’t be a first-round pick.

Still, Karlaftis experienced an accomplished college career as he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and 2020. Despite a non-sexy 14 sacks in three seasons, he ranks first in quarterback hits (14) and second in pressures (54) compared to highly-touted edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Jermain Johnson II and David Ojabo.

The Shrine Bowl’s Director of Football Operations’ Erik Galko calls Karlaftis “underrated” and noted that he has the second-best pass rush win rate in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

A lot discussion about other top EDGEs, but feels like George Karlaftis has become under-rated. Second best Pass Rush Win Rate per PFF College (min 300 snaps) only to Hutchinson. Multiple teams in 20s likely to be thrilled if he slipped to them.

GM Gave Fishy Review on Karlaftis

Arizona has met with Karlaftis during the visiting period. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim spoke about Karlaftis, but it could be interpreted in a number of ways.

“Karlaftis is a guy that maybe doesn’t have the bells and whistles in terms of bend and rush ability, but you know what you’re getting. You know you’re getting a man that is grown and he absolutely loves the game.”

Here's GM Steve Keim on Purdue's George Karlaftis: Not exactly much praise. If he doesn't have the "bells & whistles in terms of bend & edge rush ability", this is pretty much equivalent to him saying Karlaftis doesn't have what the Cardinals are looking for in an EDGE rusher

Keim’s quotes on Karlaftis could mean a number of things. It’s true that Karalftis is grown as he’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 276 pounds. And Keim could be being honest on him in terms of edge-rushing abilities as flashier prospects have better sack numbers.

But it’s hard to imagine that any head coach or general manager ever remains completely honest to the media on prospects before the draft.

Time will tell and everyone will find out soon enough on April 28.